Europe is divided on nuclear power

In these months when the energy crisis is affecting all of Europe (in some cases energy prices have even doubled in a year), considerable divisions have been created between governments and experts on how to tackle the energy shortage, reduce energy dependence of Europe from abroad, in particular from Russia, and at the same time respect the objectives of the ecological transition.

One of the most debated issues concerns nuclear power, which for some would be the answer to many of these problems, while for others it would be an investment in the wrong direction, if not a risk.

When it comes to nuclear energy, Europe is in fact divided into two: a group of countries, first of all France, which uses nuclear power and intends to increase or expand its power plants, partly due to the crisis energetic; and another group that, on the other hand, abandoned its plants decades ago, such as Italy, or which has been doing so in recent years, such as Germany.

The debate in Europe around nuclear power has been going on for some time, but the energy crisis has made it more relevant and has tightened the respective positions. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron, who at the beginning of his mandate seemed rather skeptical about nuclear power, in recent months has decided to put resources and political credit on it, announcing the construction of new plants and the upgrading of old ones.

In Germany, however, the decision to decommission all nuclear power plants in the country – taken by Angela Merkel in 2011 after the Fukushima disaster: the last plants will be shut down by the end of 2022 – is creating major discussions, even within the government. . According to critics, Germany is shutting down its nuclear power plants just as it needs all the energy available, and is turning to gas and coal to make up for the shortcomings.

In Italy too, in recent times, the debate on nuclear power has revived a lot, even if it has not reached particular conclusions. The four Italian nuclear power plants were all decommissioned starting in 1986, following a referendum.

As he noted Bloomberg recently, these divisions put the continent in a practically unique situation in a world context in which nuclear energy is experiencing strong growth. China is investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the sector, and plans to build 150 new reactors over the next 15 years. Russia is building new power plants on its territory, and above all it is one of the main exporters of nuclear technology in the world: its companies are working to build dozens of nuclear power plants abroad.

Currently, in Europe, the situation of nuclear power generation is almost perfectly divided into two: there are 13 countries that have active nuclear reactors (Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, France, Hungary, Netherlands, Romania, Slovenia , Slovakia, Finland and Sweden) and 14 countries which do not produce nuclear energy and which, at most, host a single reactor in their country for research purposes (Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania , Luxembourg, Malta, Austria, Poland, Portugal).

Between these two camps, however, the situation is turbulent – and not without controversy, as happened recently with the decision of the European Commission to consider nuclear power (and natural gas) as a sustainable energy source.

Belgium, Germany and Spain despite having nuclear power plants have decided in recent years that they will completely decommission them, albeit with different timescales: Germany intends to do so by 2022, while Spain will start in 2027 and end in 2035. Switzerland too, although it does not part of the European Union, recently approved a referendum to decommission all its currently active power plants and not build others.

In the other camp, many of the countries that already have nuclear power plants have started work to build new ones, or are approving projects to do so: among them France, the United Kingdom (which is no longer part of the Union), Finland and the Netherlands. .

There are also two countries, Poland and Estonia, which currently do not have nuclear power plants but are seriously considering plans to build them in the future: in particular Poland, which has already identified the place where its first reactor will be built: the government plans to build six in all, and to begin producing nuclear power by 2033.

But although the situation between pro-nuclear and anti-nuclear European countries seems more or less equal, nuclear power generation in Europe has steadily declined over the past two decades, and not just because several countries have decided to decommission their power plants.

A rather striking example is that of France, which with its 56 reactors generates 52% of all nuclear energy produced in Europe. France’s nuclear infrastructure, however, is quite old and shabby: EDF, the state-owned company that manages it, has long been in crisis, and in recent times as many as five plants have been temporarily closed for repairs. The result is that French nuclear power generation is at its lowest in decades: it was 430 terawatt hours in 2005 but only 335 terawatt hours in 2020, and is expected to drop further in 2022 (one terawatt hour is one million kilowatt hours, which is the energy it consumes. a small hairdryer in an hour, more or less).

The European Union, therefore, is in the midst of the worst energy crisis of recent decades divided on the nuclear issue, and with production in decline, in a context in which in a large part of the rest of the world the production of nuclear energy is destined to increase in the coming years. For some analysts, this is the result of decades of serious strategic errors. As he titled Bloomberg: “Europe is losing its nuclear energy just when it needs it most.”

However, it must be considered that the production of nuclear energy requires huge investments and long times: nuclear power could not solve the current energy crisis even if all European governments agreed on its massive development. The construction of a new plant from scratch, in fact, requires at least 10 years, and huge investments. If a country like Italy were to decide, for example, to start producing nuclear energy again, it would have to spend tens of billions of euros, and the first results would be seen in the next decade.

These controversies are then part of a broader debate between those who consider nuclear energy as necessary for the ecological transition, because generating electricity in nuclear power plants does not emit greenhouse gases (however it produces nuclear waste that is difficult to manage) and those who believe that, in a time when we should focus everything on renewables, continuing to rely on it could be counterproductive.

Again, the two main contenders are France and Germany. French President Macron, announcing new investments in nuclear energy production, described it as an indispensable tool for the energy transition: without nuclear power, renewables alone cannot do it. Another well-known French politician, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton, is also a proponent of nuclear power, and recently said that Europe should invest € 500 billion in the sector to meet its energy demand while respecting environmental requirements.

The German government, on the other hand, is among the fiercest against nuclear power, and with the Greens in the coalition it is highly unlikely that things will change.

The German decision to decommission the power plants is often presented as dictated by the fear that followed the Fukushima disaster, and this is partly true. At the same time, however, various German experts believe that eliminating nuclear power is the only way to really make the most of renewable energies: since Fukushima, the production of energy from renewable sources in Germany has tripled, and now satisfies about 45 per one hundred of the electricity needs. “There was a clear connection between the exit from nuclear power and the entry of renewables,” he told theEconomist a German expert.