Europe is entrenching itself against Covid

Fear grows in Europe for the resurgence of infections from COVID-19. Red alert in Germany And Belgium, partial lockdown in Holland, fight ai no vax in Austria with targeted restrictions. No one considers the return to restrictions as a taboo anymore to contain a surge in infections and deaths that has no equal in the world. A geographically varied situation. And which, however, returns the feeling of widespread and concrete alarm for the numbers that mark the resumption of pandemic. Italy is still breathing, a country classified as low concern by the European authorities.

MORE INFORMATION

Austria: lockdown for no-vax

To lead the wayAustria, which will introduce the lockdown for the no vax, andHolland, where will the curfew. While the Germany he warned against the risk of a “bitter” December without timely intervention. The quiet enjoyed in the summer in the Old Continent now appears to be a faded memory, because in the last six weeks the wave of Covid has grown progressively: + 7% of infections and + 10% of deaths in the last 7 days. Among other things, things will get worse, according to the estimates of the European center for diseases: as many as 10 countries in a “very worrying” situation and another 10 that will have to face equally serious problems, the ECDC noted.

The peak of Holland in 24 hours

In the red dot list there is theHolland, where infections peaked in 24 hours and the number of hospitalizations also increased. A worrying growth trend, to which the government has responded drastically. Reintroducing a partial lockdown of three weeks. Among the measures implemented, the closure of bars and restaurants at 8 pm and of non-essential goods shops at 6 pm. Mark Rutte, it is significant, because it is the first European country to return to such harsh restrictions after months of relative freedom of movement. But the “virus is everywhere”, he warned. The full-blown lockdown, even if only for the no vax, will return to Austria, where the percentage of immunized is lower than the average of virtuous countries (about 64% of the population). While the contagion curve is exponential. The crackdown, announced by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, could start as early as Monday, as in Salzburg and Upper Austria, the first regions to leave. The unvaccinated will be able to leave the house only for work, basic necessities and to take a walk.

Appeal in Germany: serious situation

Closing the no vaxes at home is undoubtedly not an easy choice for the authorities (the EU itself reiterated that these decisions are up to the individual states), but it gives a sense of how high the risk is in all of Europe that they will be the efforts made have been thwarted in these two years of health emergency. From this point of view, the alarm coming from Germany, with one of the highest vaccination rates, is unequivocal: “The situation is serious and I ask you to take it seriouslyIs the appeal to the Germans by the Minister of Health Jens Spahn. And without measures, “the incidence will double every two weeks.”

Belgium: + 42% in one week

They know it well in Belgium, where in just 7 days the infections have shot up 42% (+ 20% of admissions). One of the most effective tools so far has proved to be the Green Pass. Italy, which was the first to extend it to workplaces, even in the private sector, is today among the very few countries with “low concern” according to the ECDC. There Norway, just to avoid a return to the lockdown, has just decided to reintroduce the pass for events, public places and night clubs. There Croatia made it mandatory in public bodies. In one region, Eastern Europe, wiped out by the fourth wave also because there are few vaccinated people. At the same time it speeds up with the third dose. There France made it mandatory for those over 65, while the Great Britain (with data in decline, but still in the order of 40 thousand infections per day) is already well underway, with 12 million administrations carried out. The so-called booster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated, is “absolutely vital”.