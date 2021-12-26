Europe, not only the risk of blackouts, but also food shortages

by Massimo Intropido

In this period in which the problems are not lacking, there is also talk of the scarcity of fertilizers and the doubling of the prices of those available. Ammonium nitrate, one of the most widely used nitrogen fertilizers in Europe and the world, is produced with ammonia derived from natural gas. Recently, the cost of gas in Europe it has increased so fast that it has a devastating effect on the profits of many European companies, resulting in a freeze in production.

Some companies have suspended the production of fertilizers. At the same time the Russia, a major producer of these substances, imposes fixed export quotas, while the China, which is the largest producer of phosphorus, evaluates the block on exports until June 2022. In addition to the consequences already in place, there is a real risk that the negative effects of this situation will soon extend to crop yields, including those of small farmers and, consequently, to final consumers.

This is what emerges from a question presented to the European Parliament last November 23, with which the European Commission was asked what measures it intended to take to avoid the suspension of fertilizer production, and if it evaluated the possibility of implementing extraordinary aid in favor of companies. agricultural to control the increase in costs incurred.

At the moment there is pessimism about the possibility of real supportive policies being undertaken, since the European Union has managed to fall into a energy crisis which is likely to be more serious than expected. An attempt was made to intervene against the shortage of gas at the last European Council of Heads of State and Government, which had as its topic the emergency of energy prices.

But there were too many disputes that prevented an operational agreement from being reached. First of all, the differences of views on the system for trading harmful emission quotas in Europe, contested in particular by some Eastern countries, especially Poland and the Czech Republic, which would see themselves penalized in their basic production, also because they are rich countries. of coal.

Others, like the Germany ei Netherlands, took sides in defense of the current free market price system, which is precisely that, together with the increase in the costs of CO emission quotas 2 , which sent gas prices soaring. Then there are other states, such as France And Eastern countries, which focus on nuclear for the medium-long term, because they consider it an eco-sustainable energy source.

But while the various member states try to pull the water on their mill, our main suppliers are not helping us at all. Russia is sipping natural gas supplies, there Belarusian threatens to block the North Stream pipeline to Germany. L’Algeria has cut the supplies to the Spain that pass from Morocco. Thus Europe finds itself with gas inventories at historic lows since 2013 and compared to last year it has created a deficit of 25%.

Every analyst knows that the worst-case scenario is not necessarily the case, but that you need to be aware of it. The European Union, as its very bad habit, continues to procrastinate in the face of risks, whether they are financial, energy or geopolitical. Partial interests, small or large, continue to prevail. In the end, if things really go wrong, an agreement will be found, but in the European style, that is, shortly, late, and badly.

The writer believes that the energy blackout and the food shortage in the end they will not occur, also because the political risk they would entail is too great, especially at a time when many EU governments are making a bad impression in the face of new wave of Covid.

However, once again those who should solve the problems, that is the EU, are unable to do so, because those who are part of it look above all at their own homes and unload the blame for their mistakes on others.