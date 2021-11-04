“Europe once again at the center of the pandemic”

Europe “is again at the center” of the Covid pandemic and another 500,000 deaths are risked by February in the Old Continent and in Asia. This is the alarm launched by the World Health Organization, according to which the inequalities in vaccination coverage in the various countries and the relaxation of preventive measures have brought Europe back to “a critical point”.

Read also

All 53 countries of the continent, again the “epicenter” of the pandemic, are facing “a real threat of Covid recovery or are already countering it”, warned Hans Kluge, WHO director for Europe, who urged governments to re-impose or maintain prevention and social distancing measures. “With the widespread recovery of the virus – he said – I ask all health authorities to carefully reconsider the possibility of loosening or revoking the containment measures of Covid at this stage.

“If this continues, we could have another half a million deaths from Covid in Europe and Asia by February 1st next year and 43 European countries will face extreme pressure on hospital beds, “said the WHO director for Europe.

“Vaccines are doing what they promised: preventing severe disease and especially mortality … But they are our most powerful weapon only when used in conjunction with other social and public health measures,” Kluge warned.

“The message has always been, everyone do it”, he added, recalling that in the last week the cases of Covid in Europe and Asia have increased by 6%, the victims by 12%, with new daily infections increasing in the last month. 55%.

“We see that the epidemiological situation in Europe is becoming more and more complicated, with a new increase in cases” of Covid-19, commented Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccines and anti-Covid therapeutic products of the European drug agency EMA, during the course of the periodic update for the press. In light of the progress of the pandemic in the EU, he added, “we want to reiterate our message on the importance of people getting vaccinated or completing the vaccination cycle as soon as possible”.