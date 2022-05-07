Europe plans to get rid of Russia’s oil. Will the gas follow?

This is how the blockade on Russian oil impacts the world 6:16

London (CNN Business) — Europe finally proposed to sanction Russia’s oil, but once again stopped short of using its most powerful weapon: sanctioning Russia’s natural gas.

On Wednesday, the European Commission unveiled a sixth package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, including a plan to phase out all crude oil and petroleum products by the end of the year.

The oil embargo can still be changed to give countries like Hungary more time to adjust, but European Union officials insist sanctions are looming.

Europe first took aim at Russia’s vast energy reserves last month when it announced it would phase out Russian coal imports, worth some 8 billion euros ($8.4 billion) a year, by August.

The sanctions have so far prevented Russia’s natural gas exports, which are expected to generate about $80 billion in tax revenue for Moscow this year, according to Rystad Energy.

That would be asking much more of Europe, which got 45% of its natural gas imports from Russia last year, a far larger share than oil. But sanctioning the gas would deal a serious blow to the Russian economy and severely undermine President Vladimir Putin’s ability to finance his war. A full gas embargo by Western allies would reduce Russia’s GDP by almost 3%, an analysis by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, published before the invasion, shows.

Europe is Russia’s main gas customer, and most of it is distributed through pipelines. That would make it harder for Russia to divert supplies to other countries if the bloc turned off the taps.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė announced last month that her country would be the first to cut ties with Russia’s “toxic” gas.

A “new world of economic pain”

The rest of Europe is unlikely to follow, at least not for a while, but it is trying to cut consumption by 66% by the end of this year and break its dependency entirely by 2027.

Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, told CNN Business that those goals were “difficult but possible,” but he doesn’t think Europe will go much further and adopt formal sanctions on gas.

“If we get the full embargo, then of course we would be talking about a probable recession in the eurozone,” he said.

Dependence on Russian gas varies wildly across the bloc. A sudden breakup would spell disaster for some countries in the European Union, including major economies like Germany and Italy. Germany depended on Russia for almost 46% of its gas consumption in 2020 and Italy almost 41%.

As a result, analysts at S&P Global Commodity Insights do not expect European Union sanctions on Russian natural gas to come before 2024.

“[Probablemente] they would be a gradual reduction rather than an abrupt cut,” Kaushal Ramesh, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy, told CNN Business.

“And they would probably incorporate flexibilities for exemptions for some of the most dependent countries,” he added.

There is, of course, another way Europe may have to deal with a sudden loss of Russian gas. Moscow could turn off the taps.

State energy giant Gazprom said last week it had cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, making good on President Vladimir Putin’s threat to stop deliveries to “unfriendly” countries that must open two accounts at Gazprombank, one in euros and the second in rubles, with which the payments for the gas would be made.

More cuts seem unlikely for now, though not impossible, and a tense standoff continues. European Union officials and European governments insist the contracts must be honored, but some energy companies are exploring whether the new payment agreement could be compatible with Western sanctions.

Still, Russia’s willingness to turn off the taps has unsettled countries that depend on its exports. Ramesh thinks that the European Union is between a rock and a hard place.

Gas sanctions would mean a “whole new world of economic pain”, he said, but that should be “balanced against the idea of ​​Russia unilaterally stopping the flows”.

“[Este] It is a scenario of lasting uncertainty,” he added.

While neighboring countries have stepped in to share their gas supplies with Poland and Bulgaria, a similar response could be more difficult to orchestrate under a European Union-wide embargo.

The block’s gas storage facilities are 34% full, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. That’s normal for the time of year, but it will only be enough to get us through the end of 2022 without additional imports.

“Then we would have problems next winter,” Schmieding said.

Europe is rapidly diversifying its energy sources in an attempt to stave off disaster. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports hit a five-year high in April, with gas flows from Norway rising 17% from last week, Rystad Energy said.

Will Germany be able to cope?

Until now, Germany has been reluctant to go after Russian gas. It is the world’s largest buyer, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration.

Europe’s biggest economy has cut Russia’s share of its gas imports to 40% from 55% before the war in Ukraine, but says it needs to keep buying from Moscow for months to come to avoid a deep recession.

“We know that there is a dependence on natural gas from Russia, it is a reality. We need time to reduce this dependency,” Christian Lindner, Germany’s finance minister, told CNN’s Julia Chatterley on Monday.

German gas distributor Uniper said last week that it cannot do without Russian gas any time soon.

“This would have dramatic consequences for our economy,” the company said in a statement.

A full gas embargo would cause serious damage to Germany’s energy-intensive manufacturing industry. Some 550,000 jobs and 6.5% of annual economic output could be lost this year and next, according to an analysis by five of the country’s leading economic institutes.

Even a more gradual removal would inflict pain. Fears of a supply shortage have caused wholesale gasoline prices to soar since Russia invaded Ukraine, helping to drive producer price inflation, that is the price of goods coming off the shelves. factories, up 30% in March, the highest level in 73 years.

Factory-gate prices are also fueling consumer price inflation, which hit a 41-year high that same month.

The country has increased LNG imports and is accelerating the construction of LNG terminals, the Economy Ministry said in March. This, along with other efforts to diversify and save energy, would allow Germany to reduce Russia’s share of its gas consumption to just 10% by 2024, he said.

Draining Russia’s war chest?

European Union sanctions on Russian gas would strike at the heart of the country’s economy. It is the largest exporter of natural gas in the world, with 74% destined for European customers, according to the EIA.

Even though countries are rapidly reducing their imports, the skyrocketing energy prices in the last 12 months have been a boon for Russia.

The European Union imported 44 billion euros ($47 billion) worth of Russian fossil fuels in the first two months of the war in Ukraine, a report by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air shows. That is more than double the value imported by the European Union during the same period last year, CREA principal analyst Lauri Myllyvirta told CNN.

European natural gas futures traded above 106 euros ($112) per megawatt hour on Thursday, up 25% from the day before the invasion, according to Refinitiv data.

Russia has also managed to increase deliveries of its crude oil to India in recent weeks as a de facto embargo has been imposed on banks, traders and carriers. India bought about 25 million barrels of Ural crude from Russia between the start of the invasion and the end of April, compared with about 11 million barrels for all of last year, data from the analytics firm shows. of Kpler raw materials.

But diverting its natural gas deliveries would be a much more difficult task. Most of Russia’s gas flows through pipelines, which take years to build.

Kateryna Filippenko, principal analyst for global gas supply at Wood Mackenzie, told CNN Business that “there is simply no infrastructure” for Russia to divert gas to Asia.

“They could potentially send more LNG to Asia, but LNG capacity is quite limited,” he added.

Russia plans to build new pipelines from Siberia to Asia, Schmieding said, but this would take a long time.

“Probably by the time it happens, global demand, in reaction to high prices now, will be significantly lower than it would have been otherwise,” he said.

— Mark Thompson and Jack Guy contributed reporting.