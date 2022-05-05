Europe presents its sixth wave of sanctions on Russia, including an oil embargo

The European Commission proposed this Wednesday to the 27 governments of the European Union a gradual embargo and with exceptions to imports of Russian oil. According to the plan of the executive arm of the block, the governments they would stop buying crude oil in six months and refined products in eight months. Slovakia and Hungary would have an exception to finish those purchases at the end of 2023, in 20 months.

The president of the European Commission, the German Úrsula Von der Leyen, also confirmed that the sixth package of sanctions will include the expulsion of Sberbank, the largest Russian bank with 37% of the market, from the Swift interbank messaging system. Three other smaller banks will come out with Sberbank.

Europe will also include senior Russian military officials on its sanctioned list. They are the ones he accuses of the massacre of the civilian population in the town of Bucha and the military siege of the city of Mariupol. Three channels of Russian public television will be disconnected from the European radio and television space.



The president of the European Commission, the German Úrsula Von der Leyen, confirmed that in the sixth package of sanctions. Photo: AFP

The governments have the sanctions project on their tables and the foreign ministers should give it their approval at a meeting to be held in Brussels next Monday. If done, it would enter into force next week.

The main question is whether Slovakia, and especially Hungary, accept it. These two countries will have the most problems finding oil from other suppliers because they cannot import in ships because they are landlocked and only have pipeline connections to Ukraine and Russia. Its dependence on Russian crude is 100%.

The rest are doing their homework as best they can. Germany, which used to be one of the countries most dependent on Russian oil, is cutting back fast: from importing 35% of its oil needs from Russia, it has gone in two and a half months to importing 12%.

Governments are moving. Brussels looks to Spain for its potential to regasify liquefied gas, Italy gets Algeria’s promise to sell it more gas, like Germany from Qatar. Poland has just inaugurated two gas pipelines, one from Norway and one to Lithuania. Greece works with its neighbors further north, such as Bulgaria and the Balkan countries, to serve as a transit point for gas so that it does not depend on Russia.

The meeting of energy ministers this Monday in Brussels served to verify these advances, to promise each other help and to maintain the unity of the bloc, which ensures that it will not give in to Russian blackmail.

But beyond public statements, European officials fear that in the short term, if the oil embargo is activated and Russia responds by cutting off gas supplies, there could be an energy shortage and with it a severe economic blow and the need to apply rationing as was done in the oil crises of the 70s of the last century.

fear of recession

From Washington, Yanet Yellen warned European governments that an immediate and total embargo on Russian oil would lead to recession and with it, citizen support for sanctioning measures against Russia could be lost.

Germany issued a similar warning on Monday, as its Economy Minister Robert Habeck assured that the embargo would be economically painful. So the aim is to square the circle: to stop buying Russian oil without causing the economies to falter and without the bill threatening social peace.

This package of sanctions includes oil, but not gas, which is left for later for various reasons: it is more difficult to change suppliers and supply is less elastic and gas accounts for just over a quarter of European transfers to Russia for hydrocarbons. Oil is almost the other three quarters.

Russian gas accounts for 40% of European gas imports, but while for some countries it is residual, for others it is vital. In general, the further east, the more necessary, with the exception of Italy, which imports more than 30% of its natural gas needs from Russia.

The oil embargo can be solved by changing suppliers if it is done progressively, as the European Commission intends so that governments accept it. But even so, Brussels admits that there is a certain risk of a lack of supplies and, above all, of an increase in the prices of oil and all its derivatives.

Russia could sell in other destinations the oil that it now sells to Europe and more expensively if prices continue to rise. Europe would harm itself without harming Russia. That is why European governments are moving so that countries like India do not play along with Russia and buy what Europe does not buy. Germany will invite India to the next G7 meeting and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen visited Delhi last week.

Some governments, such as the French (which holds the six-monthly presidency of the EU Council until June 30) fear that these measures will push inflation even higher and with it social discontent. That is why Yellen said on April 21 that Europe “must be cautious” about stopping buying oil from Russia because it can cause a global price increase.

Brussels, special for Clarín

