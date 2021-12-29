Europe pulls the brakes after the rally. Piazza Affari on parity, Bper awarded by Moody’s

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges are moving with lead feet after the rises of the last sessions and the new records of infections from Covid recorded in many countries of the Old Continent. The Piazza Affari FTSE MIB thus remains around par, in line with the other main lists. The only exception is London, at the reopening after the holiday season, where the purchases allow the index to recover the ground lost in the last two days. In recent days, the stock exchanges had reached new highs: for Paris it was the new historical top, while Milan has targeted the 2021 record.

Among the main Milanese stocks, Bper takes advantage of the trade union agreement on the optimization of the workforce and the upward revision of the outlook by the Moody’s agency. Terna and Davide Campari also did well, weak Exor.

FTSE Mib stock market trend Loading …

Banks in turmoil, the Popolare di Sondrio becomes a spa

The banking sector as a whole is in turmoil on the day when the shareholders’ meeting of Banca Popolare di Sondrio is called to give the green light to the spa, a possible preamble for the creation of a third banking center under the direction of Unipol. As mentioned, Bpe is also highlighted, in which the Bolognese company holds almost 20%. After all, the CEO of Unipol Carlo Cimbri has never hidden his interest in the Valtellina bank but at the same time has always made it clear that he does not want to make any raids on the capital. The game on Sondrio, it is the belief, will be long and there is no need to force the hand. Moreover, even a possible Banca Carige dossier, should it mature, will not have any impact on the dynamics with the Valtellinese institute.

Outside the main basket, the rally of Directa Sim does not stop, which since its debut on the Euronext Growth Milan market on December 22 has doubled its value against a free float of just over 13% of the capital. Directa’s is the 41st admission since the beginning of the year on the Borsa Italiana market dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises and brings the number of companies currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 172.

Spread at 141 points, euro / dollar stable

On bonds, the BTp / Bund spread is rising. The yield differential between the ten-year Italian benchmark and the same German maturity is indicated at 141 basis points from the 138 of the final on Tuesday. The yield of the ten-year benchmark BTp also increased to 1.13% from 1.10% at the closing on the eve of the day.