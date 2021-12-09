Europe red. Contagions on the rise, countries with vaccination obligations increase

The gravity of the situation is evident above all in the graph published by the ECDC onThe rate of infections recorded in the last two weeks per 100 thousand inhabitants around the world. Compared to the rest of the countries dyed yellow or orange, Europe is a dark red spot.

It is clear that Europe is at the center of the new explosion of Covid cases. Data in hand, although hospitalizations and intensive care have decreased compared to last year, thanks above all to vaccines, infections have reached record numbers, to the point that in some cases the curves even exceed those of a year ago. In November on the continent was registered 60 percent of the new cases of contagion worldwide.

“The epidemiological situation in Europe remains extremely worrying due to the spread of the Delta variant of Covid. We are in the middle of the fourth wave and the combination of high vaccination rates and preventive measures are the only way out ”. This is said by the head of the Ema vaccination strategy, Marco Cavaleri. “Given the uncertainties about Omicron, in addition to an already serious situation we must take precautionary measures now.” AND the alarm raised instead ofEcdc, lo European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, in the face of a pandemic situation that is exploding again in Europe, making experts worry again. “Urgent action is needed to help us keep transmission low, ease the heavy burden on health systems and keep vulnerable people safe during the upcoming holiday season, when contacts between groups of people are increasing.”

To stem the rapid growth of cases, after Austria, Germany, Greece and the Czech Republic, other countries are also thinking about compulsory forms of vaccination.

“In Great Britain there could be about a million Omicron cases within a month, ”Health Minister Sajid Javid told Sky News. “Compared to this new variant, our strategy has been to buy time to evaluate it and also to build protective defenses” he said, explaining that in the last few days we have started to know more about the variant, which “spreads very quickly, more faster than any other Covid sequel we have seen so far ”. However, Javid has again ruled out the introduction of mandatory vaccination in Great Britain: “It is ethically wrong and it would not work,” he said.

There Germany records more than 70,000 new infections from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The bulletin of the Robert Koch Institute reports 70,611 cases and another 465 deaths. Meanwhile, the new Chancellor Olaf Scholz has chosen as Minister of Health the epidemiologist Karl Lauterbach, who among other things will have to finalize the obligation of anti-Covid vaccination for all health personnel, including the assistance of the elderly, and evaluate the hypothesis of an extended obligation for all citizens.

Also in Italy, for now, the vaccination requirement for all adults has not yet been discussed. The good vaccination coverage has helped us to curb the growth of infections, and it is possible that the third doses, the baby vax and, above all, the super Green pass (reserved for vaccinated or recovered), which entered into force on Monday, will be enough to reverse the curve. December 6.

Also in Spain there is an acceleration of Covid cases, which have returned to grow exponentially since last October. After the green light from the Commission for Public Health, the country is preparing to extend the immunization procedure to children aged 5 to 11. In Spain, vaccination remains voluntary but there are at least five regions that ask for it to be mandatory for all workers caring for vulnerable people, such as health workers and nursing home staff.

L’Austria, in terms of vaccination obligation, has led the way in Europe, deciding to introduce it for everyone starting from February 1, 2022. Based on the bill that is taking shape, no vax will receive an invitation every three months from the Ministry of Health to to be immunized and, in case of non-compliance, each time a fine of 600 euros is triggered, which becomes a super-fine of 3,600 euros for those who do not pay it within the established terms. Children under 14, pregnant women, those who have recovered for less than 180 days and others who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons are exempt from the obligation. Women who have given birth and boys who turn 14 have one month to receive the first dose.

In Swiss the incidence of infections within 14 days reached 1269.8 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, with a positivity rate of around 16 percent. 66.11 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. Faced with the pandemic situation, the Swiss government has decided to make available to the cantons up to 2,500 soldiers who will be able to provide support to hospitals in the treatment and transport of patients, as well as in vaccination. For now, however, there is no question of vaccination obligation.

The Belgium, which experienced a first wave of Covid infections among the heaviest in Europe, has recorded over 78 thousand daily infections from Covid-19 in the last seven days and 284 deaths in a population of 11 million inhabitants. The situation of the inmates is serious and has been steadily increasing since October. The government made vaccinations mandatory for all of its health care workers starting January 1. Those who remain unvaccinated will receive a notice of suspension of their contract, unless they can provide a certificate of recovery from Covid or negative swabs. There has been no shortage of protests over this decision in the country. Several thousand health workers protested on Tuesday 7 December in Brussels, not only to oppose the obligation, but also to demand better working conditions.

In Poland for health professionals, teachers and law enforcement agencies vaccination will become mandatory from 1 March 2022. With over 28,000 cases and 591 deaths in the last 24 hours alone, the country is among the hardest hit by the new pandemic wave, and now the authorities fear that the new Omicron variant could trigger a further increase in infections. “There are no signs of a clear downward trend, and there is a risk of the Omicron mutation appearing,” Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said at a news conference. “These two factors require us to take decisive action”. Poland has not yet reported any cases of the Omicron variant, but Niedzielski said the limit on the number of people allowed in public spaces such as restaurants and cinemas would be lowered from 50 to 30 percent. Businesses will be required to check customers’ Covid certificates, while nightclubs will be closed from December 15, including New Year’s Eve.

In the countries ofEastern Europefinally, there is still no talk of a generalized vaccination obligation, although in this area the infections are marking record numbers. Six states still have an overall vaccination rate below 55% (Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Croatia, Poland and Slovenia). “Groups or pockets of less vaccinated countries or regions represent a risk for the EU as a whole. It gives breath to the most severe and transmissible variants. I cannot stress enough the urgency to vaccinate ”, said the European Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, urging“ urgent and coordinated action ”starting with vaccines“ to respond quickly to the changing situation ”which she defines as“ difficult ”.