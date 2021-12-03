Europe red zone. Squeeze of Berlin: lockdown to No Vax. “Italy is better”

Lockdown on arrival for the unvaccinated, who will only be able to shop and go to the pharmacy. Vaccination obligation within the first months of the year, February or March at the latest. Then the return of the masks in schools of all levels. A signal arrives from Germany for all of Europe. The squeeze is necessary, essential at this point, while the entire old continent is tinged with red and dark red, proof that the epidemic is galloping everywhere, except in Italy and Spain, the only two countries that still have some yellow areas on the map of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc). This is why Angela Merkel is not even waiting to pass the baton to her successor, Olaf Scholz, who will take office on December 8 at the helm of the new government. It is necessary to act immediately, at least to anticipate to the Germans the new measures that will soon come into force in Germany, subject to the indispensable green light of the Bundestag. This is the latest act as head of the government of “Mutti”, the “mother” of the Germans, as they themselves have nicknamed her.

Hospitals are “at the limit of their capacity”, explains the chancellor, on the day she celebrates the end of her mandate. “The situation is very serious,” he added at the end of the meeting between the leaders of the Laender and representatives of the central government. “If we had an incidence like that of Italy, I would be better off”, he adds with reference to our country, which despite the advance of the pandemic is resisting the advance of the new variants better than others. Yet Frau Merkel does not use harsh tones. On the contrary, he addresses the Germans: «The fourth wave must be broken. An act of national solidarity is needed ”. A concept reaffirmed also by the future Chancellor Scholz: “It is a great collective effort, it is a question of solidarity”. They both call it that, referring to the need for a further collective effort to reduce the deaths and devastating consequences of Covid-19. The latest bulletin recorded 388 deaths and 73,209 infections in Germany. And the comparison with Italy, highlighted by the chancellor at the press conference, is merciless: 57 thousand is the average of new daily infections in the last month in Germany (about 300 daily deaths) while in our country in the last week we traveled around 12 thousand daily cases and 70 deaths.

Austria had already led the way with the most restrictive measures of the old continent – lockdown for the unvaccinated and vaccination obligation – but the announcements coming from Berlin have a different weight for the centrality and influence of Germany in the European chessboard. but also for its sanitary power, proof that Covid puts even the most armored countries to a severe test. That is why the measures announced in Berlin could soon make school in the rest of the continent. In the meantime, they are at least extending the terms of the law that would have canceled the possibility of proclaiming generalized lockdowns from 15 December.

Although called a lockdown for the unvaccinated, the strongest measure is the introduction of the 2G rule across the country. In free time activities and in non-essential shops, access will be granted only to vaccinated (geimpft) or cured (genesen) regardless of the data on the infection. Private meetings of unvaccinated people will be limited to their own family and to two other people belonging to a single family unit (minors up to 14 years of age will not be counted). In areas where the incidence will exceed 350 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, no more than 50 people will be admitted to private parties and for large events a maximum of 5 thousand indoor spectators and 15 thousand outdoor spectators will be allowed. The return of football matches without an audience is also being thought of.