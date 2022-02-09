Europe starts with momentum. In Piazza Affari, quarterly time is ringing

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – In the aftermath of a sluggish session, European stock exchanges follow Asia and Wall Street and travel well, with banks and techs in evidence. This is how the FTSE MIB in Milan, the CAC 40 in Paris, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 in Madrid, the AEX in Amsterdam and the Ftse 100 in London press on the accelerator.

Meanwhile, the tension on bonds is cooling with yields on the 10-year Treasury that fall back from the levels of 2019, to 1.97%, while the Btp / Bund spread is down in the area of ​​156 points.

In a day lacking in macro data, the attention of the markets remains on the data on American inflation, scheduled for February 10, which could push the Fed to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening: expectations are for a rate of 7.3 % in January, after 7% seen in December. High attention on the quarterly, Wall Street which yesterday saw strong increases for banks and for technology.

Quarterly are held in Piazza Affari, Bpm clicks

Also in Piazza Affari the quarterly reports are taking place: Banco Bpm runs in a rush in the aftermath of the above-estimated accounts, while the sales hit Banca Pop Er which had risen a lot while awaiting the accounts that it then disseminated with the stock market closed. In the spotlight Mediobanca and Bca Carige, but also Buzzi Unicem and Finecobank, all to the test of the accounts. Among the stocks in evidence also Amplifon and with increases of over two percentage points Nexi, Stmicroelectronics, Moncler and Diasorin. In the aftermath of the accounts, however positive, CNH Industrial and Iveco Group continue to travel in opposite directions.

Spread down with good European fixed income performance

The BTp / Bund spread is narrowing, supported by the good performance of European fixed income, where hedging seems to have taken place after the sales of the last few days. The yield differential between the benchmark ten-year BTp (Isin IT0005436693) and the same German maturity stood at 156 basis points, down from the 158 points on the eve of the year. The yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp fell more significantly, which marked a first position at 1.79%, from 1.85% at the closing on the eve of the day.

Germany, exports up in December

In December 2021, German exports increased by 0.9% and imports by 4.7% compared to November 2021. This was announced by the German Federal Statistical Office Destatis, reporting that, after the calendar and seasonality correction , exports increased by 6.8% and imports by 23.5% compared to February 2020, the month before the imposition of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Germany. In 2021 as a whole, exports increased by 14% and imports by 17.1% compared to the previous year. Exports were 3.6% and imports 8.9% above the level of the pre-Covid 2019 year. In December the balance in the trade balance was positive for 7 billion euros while in 2021 the trade surplus amounted to 173.3 billion.

Focus on raw materials, crude oil falls. Euro little moved

Among commodities, fears over a shortage of raw materials push up the aluminum contracts traded on the Lme, which continue to trade above $ 3,200 a ton, after hitting $ 3,236 yesterday, the highest since July 2008. It remains weak oil in view of the data on American inventories and with the tension in Ukraine that seems to be easing: the Wti in March drops by 0.77% to 89.84 dollars while the Brent in April is at 91.24 dollars (-0.73% ).

Small movements on the currency, with the euro at 1,140 dollars (from 1.141 yesterday) and 131.69 yen (131.946) while the dollar / yen is worth 115.43 (115.588).