Europe towards extension. Mps flies to the stock market + 16.7%

Monte Paschi flies to Piazza Affari at 0.94 euros, with an increase of 16.7% after some suspensions, while the negotiations between Rome and Brussels for the extension of the privatization times of the Sienese bank (capitalization 800 million) resume. On the table there would be the concession by the European Commission of 18 months of extra time to manage the exit of the Treasury (64% shareholder of Rocca Salimbeni) from the oldest bank in the world. Less than initially requested by the Mef (there was talk of 24 months), but enough to complete yet another restructuring of the institution through the sale of impaired loans, the separation of legal cases and a decisive injection of capital estimated at around 3 billion. The messaggero reconstructed the situation yesterday, assuming a change at the top between the CEO Guido Bastianini and the former number one of Ubi Banca, Victor Massiah. Meanwhile, the agency Fitch has removed the Mps stock from the “negative rating watch” because the risks to capitalization have eased after the return to profitability and the reduction of legal risks, with the consequence of also mitigating the expected capital shortfall.

In the meantime, expectations are rising for Unicredit’s industrial plan (+ 4% for the share to 11.12 euros). The appointment with the investors is set for December 9 and is betting on the history of repositioning of the group. The plan, according to rumors, should revolve around new efficiencies (including three thousand new cuts, on a voluntary basis, to speed up the simplification process of central management); the recovery of margins with a focus on the most profitable credit businesses and the optimization of excess capital. Temporarily set aside the M&A, after the sunset of the MPS operation, the institute led by Andrea Orcel should strengthen its grip on Italy in the coming years, shortening the distance with Intesa Sanpaolo. In this direction, there could be some changes in the redefinition of profitable bancassurance. Following the sale of the Italian life activities of Aviva to Cnp, Unicredit has the right until the end of the year to exercise the purchase option on the 51% it does not own in the joint venture in Aviva spa (now Cnp Vita Assicura) or of sell his 49 percent. The French group and Unicredit would be negotiating to postpone the deadline and reach an agreement. “Unicredit is still in Purgatory and is dealing with valuations that imply the lack of any positive starting point in the short term (5 times the profits and 0.4 times the book value”, note the Mediobanca analysts according to which the bank has the resources to guarantee an average remuneration of 12% over the horizon of the plan.