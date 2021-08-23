Europe tries to rebound, banks in recovery in Milan. Bitcoin returns above $ 50 thousand

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Positive start for European stock exchanges attempting to rebound after the strong sales recorded in the last eighth. The positive closing of Wall Street last Friday and that in marked progress in Tokyo (+ 1.78% the Nikkei) this morning also push the continental lists: in Piazza Affari the FTSE MIB is up, driven by the good performance of the most penalized stocks in recent days. Similar movements also recorded the Cac40 in Paris, the Dax30 in Frankfurt, the Ftse100 in London, the Ftse100, the Ibex35 in Madrid and the Aex on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

Countdown to the Jackson Hole Symposium

After the tensions of last week caused by the Delta variant, the concerns for the Chinese economy and the possible squeeze on imports of Western products and the publication of the Federal Reserve minutes, which suggest a start of tapering (reduction in purchases of securities for sustain the economy) already by the end of 2021, attention now shifts to the annual Jackson Hole symposium, the late summer event that markets and economists are eagerly awaiting. The symposium, organized since 1978 by the Federal Reserve of Kansas City in the Rocky Mountains of Wyoming, is usually attended by leading central bankers and economists from around the world. Attention will be paid above all to the intervention of the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, scheduled for Friday 27.

Cyclical stocks recover, banks do well

In Piazza Affari, among the titles, those most penalized by sales last week stand out, such as Stellantis and Moncler, on a day that is also rewarding the banks: Unicredit and Bper above all. Recovery session also for the other titles of the Agnelli galaxy with Ferrari, Exor and Cnh Industrial. A negative sign for Enel, when the utilities and defensive stocks that had best held up to sales in the eighth past show weakness.

The euro regains the threshold of 1.17 dollars

On the foreign exchange front, the single currency regained $ 1.17 and changed hands at $ 1.1712 (1.1682 on Friday) and at 128.738 yen (128.27), when the greenback is worth 109.927 yen (109 , 81). The price of crude oil is also trying to recover: the October delivery contract on the WTI is trading at 66.35 dollars a barrel (+ 1.8%), and the one expiring in September on the WTI at 63.24 dollars (+ 1.77%) .

Stable BTp / bund spread at 103 basis points

Stable opening for the spread between BTp and Bund. The yield spread between the benchmark ten-year BTp and the German equivalent maturity is indicated at the start of trading at 103 basis points, the same level as Friday’s reference. Fractionally, the yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp rises to 0.55%, from 0.54% at the previous closing.