Europe wants iMessage, WhatsApp and other messaging apps to be compatible with each other

The new Digital Markets Law will force messaging apps to have an interoperable platform.

After a negotiation of more than 8 hours, Europe has reached an agreement for its call Digital Markets Law (DMA). The ultimate purpose of this law is to prevent abusive practices by tech giants, which the EU refers to as Gatekeepers, so it is especially aimed at companies such as Apple, Google, Meta or Amazon. And one of the first deals he contemplates is the so-called interoperability of messaging services.

Europe wants the main messaging applications, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or iMessage, to have an interoperable platform. That is, they are compatible with each other. Therefore, users will be able to send messages, voice notes, files or make video calls between messaging applications. In principle, it could allow you to send an iMessage message to a user and have them receive it on WhatsApp.

“During a tripartite dialogue lasting almost 8 hours (trilogue talks between the Parliament, the Council and the Commission), the EU legislators agreed that the largest messaging services (such as Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger or iMessage) will have to open up and interoperate with smaller messaging platforms, if requested. Users of small or large platforms could exchange messages, send files or make video calls through messaging applications, thus giving them more options.“.

In addition, the law will also require companies that request the explicit consent of users to collect data personal for advertising. And their platforms will have to allow users freely choose which web browser, virtual assistant or search engine they want to use.

The Digital Markets Law will enter into force in just a few months

If in doubt it is a historic step that could forever change the way we communicate. Although it is initially a law intended to allow smaller messaging apps to compete with larger onesit could also make it enough for us to communicate with all our contacts with a single messaging app.

The rules will come into force six months after the EU Parliament and Council approve the Digital Markets Law, which could happen very soon. In case of not complying with the Digital Markets Law, a fine to the company of up to 10% of the total turnover world of the previous fiscal year. And in case of recidivism the fine could rise to 20%.

The Digital Markets Law puts an end to the growing dominance of large technology companies. From now on, they must show that they also allow fair competition on the Internet.

Comparison: what iMessage, WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook Messenger collect about you

And keep in mind that this is only the first step, this law could also force to open the App Store of the iPhone and offer different payment alternatives. Many changes are coming in Europe and the technology giants will have to change their strategy.

