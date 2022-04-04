Europe wants to apply KYC to wallets and campaign against bitcoin

Among the most outstanding news of the week, is the vote carried out by the Economic Affairs Committee of the European Parliament on a package of laws to review and reformulate current regulations, in order to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism ( AML/CFT). Consequently, it is likely that soon the eurozone will require identity data (KYC or know your customer) from users in each payment made with cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, the price of bitcoin finally managed to break through the psychological barrier of $45,000 and was even above $48,000. The weekly rise of the cryptocurrency is estimated at 17%. At the time of this writing, the cryptocurrency is trading at USD 46,344, as reflected in the market price of Latin America and Spain, according to the CriptoNoticias price calculator.

These are the most important news:

Cryptocurrency exchanges and other service providers operating in Europe could be required to record the financial information and retain the personal data of those who transact bitcoin through them. This because the European Union legislators approved stricter controls on the use of crypto assets. The body put to the vote a package of measures that has been under evaluation since July of last year. The goal is that transactions with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are not only traceable, but also identifiable, obtaining and verifying all user data.

An advertising campaign to change the code of Bitcoin will be launched in the media this April, claiming that the energy consumption of this protocol is harmful to the environment. An executive from Ripple, the XRP cryptocurrency company, joined with the environmental organization Greenpeace to promote a purported Bitcoin mining algorithm change, for its presumed environmental impact. Campaign promoters argue that Proof of Work (proof of work, PoW) is a climate pollutant. The argument has been refuted by the bitcoin community, which expressed his open rejection of the campaign.

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor believes that the market not ready for bitcoin backed bonds and send a message to the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele. As planned since November of last year, El Salvador aims to issue bitcoin-based bonds for an amount greater than USD 1,000 million. From his point of view, a better idea would be for El Salvador apply for a term loan from a major bank instead of relying on retail investors buying the bitcoin-based government bonds.

The first quarter of 2022 resulted in moderate losses for bitcoin, whose price had been in decline since last November’s all-time high. The 17% drop in January had more weight than the boom experienced by the price in February and March, which led to a quarterly loss of 4.68%. A short time ago, at block 730,034, the 19 millionth bitcoin was mined. A fact that represented a milestone and a memory about the scarcity of this cryptocurrency, since there are 2 million coins left to reach the maximum emission of 21 million that this protocol has.

On March 29, Ronin Chain, the chain of Axie Infinity, was the victim of an exploit attack that cost the millionaire loss of 173,600 ethers (ETH) and more than 25 million USDC, in what they described as a “security breach”. » from the Ethereum sidechain. On the other hand, the popular Ethereum wallet, Metamask, issued a statement in which he warns about fraudulent websites posing as mining platforms but that, in reality, they seek to steal Tether (USDT) and other digital assets. “Fake “mining” sites ask you to join a “node and try to connect to your wallet to get you to approve unlimited access to your tokens,” they reported.

If you want to know the meaning of several words of the terminology of the crypto world, you can consult them in the extensive Glossary of CriptoNoticias. Here’s a little sneak peek with the word ROMO.

ROMO (Regret of Missing Out): in Spanish, “Repentance for Staying Out.” It is used to refer to investors who decided not to buy or withdraw when a certain cryptocurrency fell in price, while in the present it had a new rise.