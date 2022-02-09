Europe wants to produce microchips – Il Post

The European Commission proposed on Tuesday a new plan to strengthen the European production of microchips, at a time when the procurement of these technological components, essential for the functioning of all electronic devices, is becoming an industrial priority in many countries around the world. . In fact, many states have recently announced huge investment plans to increase production and gain new market shares.

The European plan, which for now is still a proposal and is called the European Chips Act, provides for a total investment of 43 billion euros, divided between public funding and private investments, as well as the establishment of a specific fund for investments and a relaxation of rules for state aid by member countries. The goal, explained the Commission, is to reach 2030 with a 20% share of world production of microchips. Currently, the microchip production of the European Union is about 9 per cent of that of the world.

Microchips (or simply chips) are fundamental components in many products, not just electronics: even if we often think above all of those present in computers and smartphones, chips are now essential for any device that has at least one electronic part. In a car, for example, there are dozens of them, and they are used to manage the electric windows, the on-board computer, the entertainment system, the airbags, the parking sensors and so on.

For over a year, partly due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and partly due to the crisis in global trade, there has been a severe shortage of microchips around the world, which has caused production to slow down in many sectors. and made it difficult to procure various technological components. In Europe, one of the most affected sectors was the automotive sector: as the Commission explained, production in some countries fell by a third due to a lack of chips.

In this context, Europe has found itself in particular difficulties, because it is almost completely dependent on foreign countries for the supply of the chips. Currently, the global production of microchips, especially the most sophisticated ones, is dominated by three countries: the United States, South Korea and above all Taiwan, which with its multinational TSMC has 54 percent of the world market share. “Chips are essential in practically every device. But the pandemic has painfully exposed vulnerabilities in the supply chain, ”said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The European plan for the production of microchips, while ambitious and well-intentioned, was met with some skepticism. First of all because the funds allocated, although adequate, are in any case among the lowest among those proposed by other economic powers.

The European Chips Act provides funding for 43 billion euros, which is comparable to the 52 billion dollars (45 billion euros) recently approved by the American Congress for the microchip sector. But the US $ 52 billion only includes federal aid: individual US states have advanced their industry development plans, adding several billion. On the contrary, of the 43 billion euros foreseen by the European Union, only 11 will be for direct financing to the sector: of these 11 billion, half will come from the Union budget, while the other half will have to be allocated by the member states. The remaining funds should come either from private investments or from state aid from member states, which for now are only estimated.

Other countries have made much more ambitious plans: South Korea has approved a 10-year plan worth $ 450 billion (almost all provided by the private sector), while China has invested and will invest 150 billion in the decade 2015–2025.

As he noted PoliticFurthermore, the European Commission has relatively little experience in managing the Union’s industrial policy, an activity to which it has only been dedicated for a few years: the Commission has recently presented various plans for the development of important technological sectors, such as the cloud and artificial intelligence, but so far the results have been poor. Already in 2013, the Commission presented a plan for microchips that had very similar objectives to the current ones: to reach 20% of the world market share, which obviously has not happened.

The European Union is also struggling to attract international investment in the sector. For months, Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, has been trying to convince one of the large multinationals that produce microchips (the main three: the Taiwanese TSMC, the South Korean Samsung and the American Intel) to establish a “mega fab “, That is, a large production center. It is a fundamental step to be able to move forward, because the production of microchips is a field that requires enormous investments and previous knowledge: for this reason, the European industry would have a great advantage if one of the multinationals already operating in the field started producing locally.

TSMC recently announced investments in Arizona (US), Japan and China, but not in Europe. Even Samsung seems unwilling, while Intel would be thinking about it, but still nothing is definitive.

The European project for the development of the microchip sector therefore has major obstacles ahead of it, but this does not necessarily mean that it is doomed to fail. Among the most notable elements of the package of measures is a loosening of state aid rules, which will effectively allow member states that want to finance companies and startups to expand into the microchip sector. This is a fundamental measure, because the microchip sector is very “capital-intensive”: to set up a chip factory, disproportionate investments are required, which are difficult to obtain without public aid.

As Margrethe Vestager, vice-president of the Commission who also deals with competition policies, said, there will still be stakes for state aid: they must be “targeted and proportionate”, and “benefit Europe as a whole”.