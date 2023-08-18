Europe warns about neurodevelopmental problems in children of parents taking this well-known drug for epilepsy

This past August 10, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS)which is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health, shared preliminary findings Research shows that children whose parents were treated have an increased likelihood of developing disorders of the nervous system. Well-known drug against epilepsy: Valproate, valproate is a antiepileptic drug and mood stabilizer It is used to treat a variety of medical conditions including epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and migraine. However, there is evidence that valproate may adverse neurodevelopmental effects When used during pregnancy or in developing children.

results obtained from Comparison with other drugs for the same purpose (such as lamotrigine or levetiracetam) in parents who took these during the three months before conception. For this several databases of records from Denmark, Norway and Sweden were used. The preliminary results of this investigation are showing the possibility of an increase in risk of neurodevelopmental disturbances In children born to men who used valproate during this period.









However, EMA has said “boundaries” With respect to the definition used in the study to describe neurodevelopmental disorders, as well as specific type of epilepsy Due to which the sufferers had bother. The agency notes the importance of the latter aspect because valproate may be prescribed more frequently for certain types of epilepsy that are associated with neurodevelopmental disorders.

It is dangerous to use in pregnancy

During pregnancy, valproate has been associated with increased risk of birth defects in the fetus, including Problems in the development of the central nervous system. These malformations can vary in severity and can affect a child’s brain development. Studies have also found that prenatal exposure to valproate increases the risk of cognitive delay and problems with language development and communication in children.

In 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning regarding the use of valproate during pregnancy due to potential risks to fetal neurodevelopment. It has been recommended that valproate should not be used in pregnant women to treat conditions such as migraine or bipolar disorder, unless other treatments are ineffective or poorly tolerated.

In this specific case, knowing the limitations regarding the type of epilepsy that may be associated with these effects and the presence of “Inaccuracies” in the Norwegian database, The EMA expects these companies to “provide accurate data and analysis of additional data where possible to address the limitations as soon as possible.”

Medicine, Effects and Uses

Valproate, also known as valproic acid, is an anticonvulsant drug used to treat a variety of neurological disorders, including epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and migraine. although his The exact mechanism of action is not fully understood, It is believed to act on the central nervous system in several ways to exert its therapeutic effects.

Valproate has been linked to Effects and Actions: