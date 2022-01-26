Europe will lose 12 million jobs to robots by 2040

How much is the constant drive towards automation in the world of work really worth, in numerical terms? The answer to this question is the Forrester Job Forecast 2020-2040 report, which analyzed the future prospects in the five main European countries (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Spain). According to the report, 12 million jobs will disappear in the next few years.

The sectors most at risk are those of retail, catering and hospitality

Job loss will not hit uniformly, but it will weigh heavily on low- and medium-wage jobs, mainly in the retail, restaurant and leisure and hospitality sectors.

If automation and the adoption of robot workers were in the order of things, the pandemic linked to COVID-19 speeded up the process even more.

“Loss of productivity due to COVID-19 is forcing companies globally to automate manual processes and improve remote working”According to Forrester analyst Michael O’Grady. “The pandemic has become one of the factors that will shape the future of work in Europe over the next two decades“.

But how many jobs will be created instead? According to the report, more than nine million

If twelve million lost jobs may seem like a huge amount, especially for countries like Italy and Spain that have already been cut down by huge numbers of unemployed, the future would actually be less dark than you think.

According to the Forrester report, in fact, the exponential increase of automation will lead to a great development of the robotics industry: between now and 2040, nine million jobs will be created in this sector.

There are also human qualities that robots cannot replicate. Let’s talk about the so-called soft skills, such as active learning, resilience, stress tolerance and flexibility.

The European demographic winter: 30 million fewer workers in 2040





But the aspect that will most pacify the coexistence in the workplace between humans and robots is linked to the demographic aspect: Europe – but not only – is experiencing a long period of demographic decline.

By 2040, the working population of the five nations examined will drop by as much as 30 million, with an additional 19 million workers who could end up being demoted due to age-related physical constraints.

In this situation, the push towards automation and the use of robots could even become indispensable to guarantee full employment and the competitiveness of European entrepreneurs with those of the rest of the world.