European 2021, Tom Cruise reveals: “Here is who will cheer between England and Italy”. The call to the national team

After the case of the penalty during the Denmark – England match, a certain discontent spreads on social media and even those who are not Italian seem to want to support our national team. Not so it is for Tom Cruise, Hollywood legend. According to what was reported by the Daily Mail, the American actor wished the British “the best” in view of the European final. England team captain Harry Kane told BBC Radio 5 Live that the Mission Impossible protagonist personally called the team encouraging them to win.
