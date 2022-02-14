European banks pump another 50 billion in oil and gas in 2021. From Intesa Sanpaolo 439 million more than in 2020

In advertising, there is a flourishing of commitments to reduce emissions, to finance at the service of the planet and to make climate-responsible choices. In reality, things are a little different. Or at least this is what emerges from the latest report from the British non-profit organization ShareAct which analyzes the financial flows of 25 most important banks in Europe directed towards the fossil fuel industry. The overall figure is in marked decline compared to the record of 2020. It goes down from 106 to 55 billion dollars (49 billion euros) but it must be said that 2020 was an off-scale year, also from this point of view. In previous years, the total sum of annual investments was 49 billion in 2017, 48 billion in 2018, 83 billion in 2019. Among the few institutions that last year even increased their oil and gas loans compared to 2020, there is the Italian Intesa Sanpaolo which raised them from 1.3 to 1.9 billion euros The other Italian bank on the list, Unicredit, on the other hand, it reduced them from 4.3 to 1.5 billion in 2021 over the five-year period over Intesa Sanpaolo.

At the top of the standings is the English group Hsbc which invested $ 8.6 billion mostly in the US Exxon Mobil and in the Saudi giant Saudi Aramco. In second position is the French Bnp Paribas, bank with a very long tradition in the commodities sector: 7 billion between Exxon, Shell and Saudi Aramco. And then the German Deutsche Bank which staked 5.7 billion on Shell, Exxon Mobil and Qatar Petroleum. It must be said that these are only the additional investments made in 2021. If we look at the last 5 years HSBC has invested 60 billion euros in oil companies, 46 billion BNP, 28 billion Deutsche Bank, Unicredit 13.6 billion, Intesa Sanpaolo 11, 8 billion. Similar figures also for Barclays (48 billion), Crédit Agricole (34 billion), Socièté Générale (34 billion), Santander (23 billion) e Credit Suisse (18 billion). Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Commerzbank also stand out for being the institutions with the least restrictive limits on investments in oil “unconventional” or obtained from tar sands, shale rocks, deposits in the Arctic and from ultra-deep wells, production with higher environmental impact compared to conventional ones. A few months ago theInternational Energy Agency (expression of the OECD countries) stated that in order to achieve the objectives of containing the global temperature increase within 1.5 degrees it is necessary to immediately stop investments for the development of the production of fossil fuels. Western countries, including Italy which is now evaluating an increase in extractions from small fields in the Adriatic, they asked China and India to leave their fossils underground.