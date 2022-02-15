European billionaires, in Italy the oldest super rich (but the first two women are only 43 years old) – Corriere.it

In Europe, the new billionaires are under the age of 20. In Italy the average age is 69.7 years. In the rankings Armani, Del Vecchio, Berlusconi, but also Marina Caprotti and Simona Giorgetta

Italy ranks 24th in Europe in the ranking drawn up by GetCash.com, which, analyzing the latest data from Forbes, has calculated which country has the youngest billionaires. Forbes’ 35th annual list of the richest in the world saw an unprecedented record: there were 2,755 in 20221, 660 more than the previous year. Of these, 493 were new entries. The Forbes ranking had reconfirmed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the richest in the world for the fourth consecutive year, with assets of 177 billion dollars, while Elon Musk had jumped to second place with 151 billion dollars.

Achieving billionaire status is undoubtedly a rare feat, but getting there at a young age is even more so. From the data analyzed by GetCash.comemerges that the youngest are found in Iceland with an average age of 48.5 years. Denmark follows in second place with 49.4 years. Anna Kasprzak (32), Danish dressage cyclist, the youngest billionaire in the country, while former president and CEO of the Lego group Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen (74) and vice president of medical device company Coloplast Niels Peter Louis-Hansen (74 years old) are the oldest. Norway ranks third. The average age of a Swedish billionaire stands at 52.3 years. The heiresses of the holding Ferd AS, the sisters Alexandra (25) and Katharina Andresen (27) are the youngest billionaires in the country.

on the other hand, the average age of Italian billionaires is 69.6 years. Marina Caprotti (at the helm of Esselunga) and Simona Giorgetta (entrepreneur and granddaughter of the leader of the Mapei group), both 43 years old are the youngest in the country, while, on the opposite side of the ranking, are the founder and president of Luxottica Leonardo Del Vecchio , the founder of the Giorgio Armani fashion house, Luciano Benetton, founder of the group of the same name and Romano Minozzi, president and CEO of Iris Ceramica. All four are 86-year-olds. Worse than Italy only Spain (69.8), Austria (70.1), Greece (70.7) and the Principality of Monaco which holds the 26th and last position, and where the average age of a billionaire is 79, 6 years. Renowned haven for the wealthy, it sees brothers and renowned modern art dealers, David (73) and Ezra (75) Nahmad as the country’s oldest billionaires.

To get to that level of wealth, many of them have worked hard to make dreams come true. However, some nations achieve this much faster than others, he said Bryce Danson of GetCash.com commenting on the search results -. The average age of billionaires is significantly lower in some European countries than in others.

