European car market: -17.5% in November 2021

THE MINUS SIGN CONTINUES – Also continues in the month of November of the 2021 the negative period for registrations from car new in Europe. According to data from the Acea manufacturers’ association, in the EU countries plus the EFTA ones (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) and the United Kingdom, last month there was a 17.5% drop compared to the same period of last year: the total number of registrations was 864,119 against the 1,047,056 of November 2020. If we consider the European Union states alone, the drop was an even more drastic -20.5%, with 713,346 tablets against 897,332 a year ago. In terms of volume, last month was November with the lowest numbers ever recorded since 1993. Returning to the cumulative data of the EU, EFTA and UK from January to November 2021, there is still a positive balance of + 0.8%.

ALL MARKETS ARE LOST – Significant losses were recorded in many EU markets, including three of the four main markets: Germany (-31.7%), Italy (-24.6%) and Spain (-12.3%). France recorded a more modest decline last month, stopping at 3.2%. Growth in Bulgaria, Ireland and Slovenia, the only EU markets that registered the plus sign. Despite the negative period, in the cumulative period from January to November 2021, three of the four largest EU markets recorded positive results: Italy (+ 8.6%), Spain (+ 3.8%) and France (+2, 5%). In Germany, however, registrations of new cars are down (-8.1%) compared to a year ago.

HYUNDAI AGAINST TREND – They look at individual manufacturers, always considering the extended market that includes EU, EFTA and UK, the leader remains Volkswagen Group followed by Stellantis, with, respectively, 185,893 new cars with license plates (-31% on 2020) and 171,799 (-21.2%). Third place for the group Renault with 92,093 registrations, down 11.8% on 2020. The performance of the Dacia brand was good, with 30,571 registrations marking a plus 5.7% compared to 2020. On the other hand, Hyundai Motor Group recorded a growth of 30.4%, at 85,893, with plus signs for both brands Hyundai (32,369 units) e Kia (33,504 tablets).