European car market, an endless abyss: -17.5 per cent in November

A swoop infinite: it is that of market European automobile. In the Eu + Efta + Uk countries, 864,119 cars were registered in November, equal to one 17.5% drop on the same month of 2020. Which in itself would not be very comforting. However, it ends up being downright disturbing if the comparison is made with the November 2019, before the pandemic began: in this case the contraction is equal to 28.7%. Decrease, the latter, in line with the contraction observed for the first 11 months of the year and which, compared to 2019, is 25.6%.

According to the Centro Studi Promotor (CSP), “mobility has undergone a strong contraction due essentially to the measures adopted against pandemic and people’s fear of contagions. To this we must add that a real tsunami is hitting the car sector throughout Europe: the crisis in semiconductors, which adds to the problems of demand also problems for the supply, which is heavily penalized by production stops due to lack of semiconductors “.

As a result, the main car markets in Western Europe are all in the red: the Germany, again compared to 2019, closes the January-November balance with a decrease of 28%, the France loses 25.1%, theItaly 22.8%, the Spain 32.9% and United Kingdom 28.8%. And 2022 does not bode well: in Italy, for example, a volume of registrations of 1.5 million units is expected, with a decrease of 21.7% compared to 2019.

“It seems absolutely necessary that at the level of European Union the launch of one is decided as soon as possible support policy for the entire sector ”, affirms the CSP, who yesterday proposed for Italy“ a new campaign of scrapping for cars over 10 years of age with the purchase of a new euro 6d car with emissions up to 135 grams of CO2 or an electric or hybrid car with zero or low CO2 emissions “.