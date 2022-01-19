European car market, more electric than diesel sold for the first time

The European car market ended 2021 with a negative result as we have seen recently. Despite the certainly not positive period for this sector, continues the growth of the electric car segment . According to a Financial Times report, in the month of December 2021 the electric ones have made a historic overtaking against the diesel models . In the month that just ended, therefore, more electric models than diesel were sold at a European level.

This is a very important result that shows how the market is evolving. Diesel engines have long been customers’ favorites. The registrations of electrified models (hybrid, plug-in and electric) had already cumulatively exceeded those of diesel cars. However, this was the first time that 100% electric cars alone outperform diesel vehicles.

According to preliminary data in the report, more than a fifth of new cars sold within 18 European markets were fully electric, while diesel cars accounted for less than 19% of sales. They would be approximately 176,000 100% electric cars sold in Europe in December against 160 thousand diesel cars. The incentives for the purchase of zero-emission cars are helping the growth of this market.

In addition, the report notes that the December result was helped in part by Tesla’s strong fourth-quarter delivery volumes and in part also by the boost other automakers gave to electric vehicle deliveries in December to reach the fleet-wide emissions targets.

The protagonist of the electric segment is the Tesla Model 3. As we had seen recently, the American electric sedan is destined to become the best-selling battery-powered model in Europe in the course of 2021. In a few days the definitive data will arrive. December of the European market. At that point it will be possible to have an even clearer picture of the growth of the electric segment and the results for each individual model.

2022 will be a very important year for electric, which will have to confirm this growth trend. The expansion of the charging network will also be crucial. Without adequate energy supply infrastructure, the spread of electric cars could slow down.