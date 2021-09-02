European City of Sport 2023: Busto Arsizio, Cardano al Campo and Castano Primo among the winners

Busto Arsizio, Cardano al Campo and Castano Primo were awarded the title of “European City of Sport ”, confirms ACES Europe, which awaits the respective mayors at the official award ceremony at the European Parliament in Brussels in 2022.

Legnanese Varesotto – We were left with a “maybe”, albeit full of expectation and optimism, at the beginning of July. Today the ACES Europe committee returns to our territory after having made all the necessary considerations, to announce which will be the European City of Sport in 2023. Not an easy feat, considering they were well 60 candidate cities across Europe, of which about 10 in Italy alone.

There are three title winners European City of Sport 2023

But three of our cities have made it: Busto Arsizio, Cardano al Campo And First Brown have been awarded the title of “European City of Sport “ to confirm this a letter sent to each administration which reads, translated from English:

The confirmation letter

Dear Mayor,

We have the honor of declaring Busto Arsizio / Cardano al campo / Castano Primo European City of Sport 2023.

There we congratulate you on this recognition, as your city is an excellent example of sport open to all, as a tool for health, integration, education and respect, which are the main objectives of ACES Europe.

You have also developed exemplary sports policies, equipped with beautiful facilities, programs and activities.

From now on, your city is welcome in ACES Europe family. We look forward to your participation as a member city.

We thank you in advance for your cooperation and look forward to welcoming you in person to the awards ceremony to be held in December 2022 at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Yours

Gian Francesco Lupattelli

President of ACES Europe

The editorial staff

