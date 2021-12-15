European clubs against the African Cup: “In these conditions we will not give players to the national teams”

European clubs take a tough stance against the African Nations Cup, scheduled to start on January 9, 2022. In a letter dated December 10, 2021 and released today by various newspapers on the African continent, the ECA – the association that brings together the clubs of the Old Continent – he wrote to the CAF – the African equivalent of UEFA – to clarify their point of view on a decidedly hot topic. “With the transfer window and the African Cup on the way – we read – all those concerned must also face the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic and the increase in restrictions decided by local authorities”. The letter continues with the indication of “three fundamental concerns” related to the health of the players but above all to the negative consequences that their absence for the competition would entail.

Quarantine problem. Below, three principles are indicated: “the obligation for the national federation that wants to summon a player to ensure compliance with all medical protocols, the impossibility of an obligation for clubs to release players in periods that would entail absence in league matches, the need for the absence of the players not to go beyond the agreed periods “. The reference – and the fundamental concern – is linked to the quarantines that the players involved in the African Cup of Nations would face when returning from their national team.

“We will not send the players”. In essence, this is the message that emerges: “At the moment, these three principles are at risk. The CAF has not yet activated a protocol for the tournament, in the absence of which the clubs will not release the players for their national teams. Furthermore, for some leagues such as France and England the overlapping of the matches at the beginning of January with the call-up starting from December 27 is unmanageable “.