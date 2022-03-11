European doctors support the “democratic struggle” of Ukrainians

This Friday the conference of the European Union of Medical Specialists (UEMS) began in Seville “New EACCME 2.1: Responding to the challenges of the future”an event in which the representatives of the specialists of the medical profession have shown their full support to the people of Ukraine and its medical professionals for defending the values ​​of Europe.

This has been expressed by the president of the European Union of Medical Specialists (UEMS), Professor Vassilios Papalois who assured that “today the Ukrainians fight for democracy, freedom and humanism, values ​​that are in our DNA, in the essence of Europe. They are fighting for their people and for all of Europe, if we do not advance in the consolidation of these values ​​we will lose them. The UEMS shows its unconditional support to the Ukrainian comrades”.

Professional skills in Medicine

Regarding the event that will take place on Friday and Saturday in Seville on the accreditation of Continuing Medical Education and Continuous Professional Development, he assured that its objective is “to serve and help doctors in their professional skillssomething that undoubtedly affects the patients and the quality of care they receive” – he stated.

The general secretary of the UEMS, Dr. Joao Grenho, also participated in the inauguration, inviting the professionals who attend this conference to participate and present their points of view to improve and expand the work that will be presented these days.

For his part, Tomás Cobo, vice president of the UEMS and president of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians, highlighted the importance of this event that the pandemic had postponed and joined in supporting the colleagues from Ukraine who they are suffering a terrible situation and reiterated his condemnation of the attacks on hospitals and health points.

Alfonso Carmona, president of the College of Physicians of Seville, stressed that these types of professional meetings serve to work to improve people’s lives and health, a common cause of the college entities. Likewise, he stressed that it is time to demonstrate unity and teamwork “At a time when suffering has returned to Europe, a time when we are seeing how hospitals are being attacked.”

Continuous Professional Development (CPD)

Finally, Miguel Angel Guzman, manager of the Andalusian Health Service, advocated the importance of training in health systems in order to guarantee “the best quality care for patients. From the administrations we must always be willing to offer the best training to our health professionals to continue maintaining the high level of the health system, ”she said.

This UEMS Conference in Seville will address issues such as the importance of Continuous Professional Development (CPD) as an element to improve patient care, safety and well-being of the doctor; the Continuing Medical Education (FMC) effective and time efficient based on individual learning needs, and an assessment of international standards for equivalence between CPD/FMC accreditation systems, among other topics.