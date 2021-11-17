European Equities Will Remain Positive in 2022 By Investing.com







Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 maintains a positive outlook on European equities also for 2022 with a price target of 530 for the index, which corresponds to a total return of approximately 13%, as part of a continuation of the ‘current’ bull ‘market, albeit at a slower pace.

Despite recent record returns this year, Goldman Sachs points out in a Portfolio Equity Research, European equities are even cheaper than in early 2021, with an expected price-to-earnings ratio of 16 times and a return. dividend yield of 3%, which represents good value relative to US counterparts and ‘excellent’ value relative to other assets.

Investors keep buying

Investors are fully aware of this positive trend, as shown by purchases by equity, balanced and multi-asset mutual funds, but also by private investors, M&A and listed companies themselves, who use the growing accumulated cash for operations. buy back, ie the purchase of treasury shares on the market.

The drivers of this positive trend, according to Goldman Sachs, are represented by very low interest rates, robust economic recovery and still relatively attractive valuations, and they are still at work. Additionally, corporate earnings have proved resilient to bottlenecks in global supply chains and increases in manufacturing costs.

Additionally, Goldman believes company margins are likely to be at their peak, but does not expect a significant contraction from current levels. From a top-down perspective, the investment giant expects earnings per share growth of close to 60% in 2021, followed by a further increase of 6% in 2022 and 4% in 2023.

During this cycle, earnings are expected to grow at an annual rate of 4-5%, much better than the zero growth recorded in the previous cycle by Europe.

Liquidity accumulated on deposits

To further support its positive view, Goldman Sachs Equity Research notes that investors and analysts seem to underestimate the need for more Green investments, that is, linked to the fight against climate change and energy efficiency.

Precisely on the basis of expectations of higher investment spending and higher public spending, Goldman expresses favor for its basket of shares focused on

infrastructures and renewables, and improved its judgment on the industrials sector to overweight from underweight.

Added to this is the fact that European households have saved in excess during the pandemic by accumulating liquidity on bank deposits that pay zero or negative interest, for which it foresees that at least in part this accumulation of financial resources will be channeled over time towards products of long-term investment.

Companies also play their part with buy-back programs that use accumulated liquidity, but Goldman notes that their share purchase amounts in Europe are still much smaller than in the US and represent a growing component of purchases. of securities on the market.

