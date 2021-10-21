European exchanges seen weak, bitcoin still around 65,000





A moderate downward opening is expected for European markets on a day in which the main market drivers are the quarterly season, so far very positive for large US companies and for those of the Old Continent, the return to trading of Evergrande in Asia and the trend of bitcoin, still around $ 65,000.

On the balance sheet front, the hot names in Europe are Hermes, L ‘Oreal and Pernod-Ricard. The results of Vivendi, Eurotunnel, Daimler, Sap, Randstad, Abb, Barclays, Unilever and Rentokil are also expected. And yesterday, Tesla’s numbers came from Wall Street: the electric car giant reported earnings per share of $ 1.86, beating consensus at $ 1.59, and revenues of $ 13.76 billion (13.63 forecasts) .

While waiting to know the trend of European companies, however, the spotlight is on China: the return to trading of Evergrande, returned to negotiations today after Hopson did not go ahead with the bailout negotiations, has dragged the entire Asian market: the company lost 12.2%, and consequently Hong Kong experienced a decline of 0.96%. Shanghai (-0.13%) and Tokyo (-1.9%) are also bad. The Futures of the indices on Wall Street also indicate, after the good close yesterday, a moderately negative start.

Focus then on the macro data of the day: in Italy indications on industrial turnover in August are expected, while from the Eurozone, in addition to the evidence of the new European Council, the reading on the consumer confidence index (flash estimate) in October will arrive. The consensus indicates a value of -5.3 points, against a previous -4. From the US, as usual, there is expectation for weekly requests for unemployment benefits and for the October Philadelphia Fed index: economists are expecting a reading at 26 points from the previous 30.7.

Slight setback for oil, with WTI at 83.2 dollars a barrel and Brent at 85.4. Gold rose close to $ 1,790 an ounce, euro-dollar cross almost stable at 1.1654. The BTP-Bund spread restarts from 104 basis points, the ten-year T-Bond yield increasing to 1.651%.

In Piazza Affari to follow, among the very hot titles, that of Falck Renewables, on which the investment vehicle of Jp Morgan Im, Iif, will launch, after agreement with the family, the bid aimed at delisting the title. Attention also to WeBuild: as reported by MF-Milan Finance, the group has opened a dossier to identify possible partners. To date, the shareholding structure sees Salini at 45.2% and Cdp at 18.6%. (All rights reserved)



