European football: A 700th club goal for Cristiano Ronaldo

By taking advantage of the defensive errors of Liverpool, beaten 3-2, Arsenal took over the lead of the Premier League from Manchester City on the 10th day and beat a new rival, a week after Tottenham (3-1).

From the 58th second of play, Arsenal had sunk into their defense to allow Gabriel Martinelli to open the scoring (1-0), after a superb pass from Martin Odegaard. It was quite simply the fastest goal in history for Arsenal in this confrontation.

On the second goal of the Londoners, in added time of the first act, scored by Bukayo Saka, on the reception of a cross from Martinelli (2-1, 45 + 5), Trent Alexander Arnold will be singled out again for be rushed to the Brazilian, who erased him with a hook, instead of staying in the axis to block the trajectory of the center.

The winning goal came from a penalty for a foul by Thiago Alcantara on Gabriel Jesus, converted by Saka for his double (3-2, 76th). Seconds earlier, the Gunners, in a strong moment, had forced Alisson into a double save.