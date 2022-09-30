European Football – Ballon d’Or: Benzema, stronger than Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo!

Author of an incredible season in the jersey of Real Madrid and the France team, Karim Benzema should logically win the Ballon d’Or next October. With a record in hand?

Each year, the Ballon d’Or is debated within the football world, opinions diverging on the different stars for the award of the trophy for the best player of the year. But in 2022, everyone is unanimous: Karim Benzema is the only favorite to succeed Lionel Messi. It must be said that the French international left no room for doubt, with crazy statistics of 44 goals in 46 games in all competitions. By winning important trophies, such as the Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid, but also the Nations League with the France team, KB9 was the man of the year. So that he is logically a favorite in the race for the Ballon d’Or.

Benzema, the clearest winner at the Ballon d’Or?

🚨| Karim Benzema is expected to win the Ballon d’Or with the HIGHEST difference of points to the second place in the history of the award. @goal #rmalive pic.twitter.com/1TnOTRZNy0 —Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 29, 2022

Fourth in 2021, the best ranking of his career, the striker trained at Olympique Lyonnais could therefore experience a unique moment on October 17 during the Ballon d’Or ceremony – France Football. On this occasion, the ranking of the votes will be revealed, and this could reserve another nice surprise for Benzema. Since according to information from Goal, the 34-year-old could break a record, that of the widest winner. Indeed, the Frenchman is expected to win the Ballon d’Or with the biggest points difference from the runner-up. A historic gap that remains to be confirmed, but Benzema has everything to do better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two bosses of this prestigious individual trophy. Whatever the gap between Benzema and his likely pursuers, winning the Ballon d’Or like his idol Zinedine Zidane, the last French winner in 1998, is surely what will please KB9 the most on the 17th. next October.