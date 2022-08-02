European Football – Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, the ultimatum has fallen

Eager to leave Manchester United as soon as possible, CR7 tries everything and sets his conditions for leaving the club before the resumption of the Premier League.

It is difficult to say which will be the next club of Cristiano Ronaldo. But what is certain is that the Portuguese animates this summer transfer window and does everything so that it is not Manchester United. Not qualified for the next Champions League after a very bad 2021/2022 season, United players will have to do without the fivefold golden ball. If for the moment, Ronaldo cannot find a club to repatriate him, according to information from the Spanish newspaper AS, he has informed his English leaders that he wishes to leave Old Trafford before the resumption of the English championship.

Bye bye CR7 and the Premier League?





Despite the fact that Manchester United face Brighton on Sunday August 7 for the return of the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo puts aside his professional obligations and does everything not to participate in the resumption of his club in the English championship. A behavior that greatly annoys his former teammate Louis Saha. It now remains to be seen where CR7 could bounce back. Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona have already closed the door to him, Chelsea too. Atletico Madrid were interested but its president Enrique Cerezo cooled the track. Sporting Club de Portugal, Ronaldo’s first club is also an idea but Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge salary will surely pose a problem for the team’s finances. If he really wants to leave Manchester, the top scorer in the history of Portugal will either have to make a financial effort to find a new club or fly to an unusual destination. If so, he will have to stack up for a second season with the Red Devils, but without the Champions League.