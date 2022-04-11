European Football – Cristiano Ronaldo has to thank god and Karim Benzma

The football planet is more than marked by the imprint of Karim Benzema, stratospheric this season and involved in fifty goals. For Antonio Cassano, “Cristiano Ronaldo should thank the lord” for having played with the Frenchman.

His game at Chelsea sums up his season. Last Wednesday, Karim Benzema stunned the Blues, Stamford Bridge and the world with his class and his enormous level. Author of a hat-trick including two breathtaking heads, the number 9 of Real Madrid is on the continuity of an XXL season. Everyone was amazed, even Antonio Cassano. And if Cristiano Ronaldo has excelled so much by having reached the bar of 800 career goals, Karim Benzema is no stranger to it. “Every day Cristiano has to pray to Benzema and thank him for playing with him. We see it now: Benzema left for 18-20 goals and this year he has 50, between goals and assists. Before, he was in the service of Cristiano who scored 50 goals a year. Cristiano is now a different player, even at Juve he was. Benzema is a centre-forward with Zidane’s feet” said the 39-year-old former striker during a visit to Bobo TV, Christian Vieri’s Twitch channel.

Benzema, career best season

Karim Benzema is the first player since Cristiano Ronaldo to score multiple hat tricks in the Champions League knock-out stage 🤝 pic.twitter.com/gOTnPbFxeX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 6, 2022

We are only two months away from the end of the 2021/2022 season and Karim Benzema has already shattered his goalscoring record. Recalled last year in Blues by Didier Deschamps, “New” has been involved in 50 goals since August, notably with 37 goals in as many games played. The current third top scorer in the history of Real Madrid, behind CR7 and Raul, is writing his legend. His highest total of goals in a season in all competitions since he landed at Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 dates from 2011/2012 when he scored 32 goals under José Mourinho at the time. At present Kylian Mbappé’s teammate, in Blues and perhaps soon at Real Madrid, is the top scorer in La Liga with 24 goals and on the second step in the Champions League with 11 achievements, a small goal of Robert Lewandowski. The icing on the cake with a potential title of champion of Spain which seems to reach out to Real, and a possible semi-final in C1.