European Football – Cristiano Ronaldo sent to retirement, it’s violent

A substitute since the start of the season at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has had two starts with Portugal.

Holder alongside Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota on the front of the Portuguese attack against the Czech Republic and then against Spain, the Manchester United star found some playing time. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, did not full of confidence after Portugal’s two games. And for good reason, the former Real Madrid striker did not score and beyond his lack of efficiency, he generally weighed relatively little in the two Portugal games. What if it was simply time to say stop and end a huge career for Cristiano Ronaldo? This is the advice delivered by Antonio Cassano to the top scorer in the history of Portuguese football. Asked by Cabine Desportiva, the former striker of the Italian selection strongly advised CR7 to hang up his crampons.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer unanimous in Portugal





“He won everything, he was a phenomenon. Stopped ! You have to stop or you’ll just hit the bench” launched Antonio Cassano, without taking tweezers with regard to Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he no longer believes capable of being a holder at Manchester United. And if he retains his status with the Portuguese selection for the moment, that may well not last either, because the competition is tough in attack. And as proof, against Spain on Tuesday evening, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were on the bench as substitutes, they who are in great shape, respectively with Atlético de Madrid and AC Milan. The Portuguese press is no longer won over to the cause of Cristiano Ronaldo either. After the frustrating defeat against Spain, A Bola headlined “Less Ronaldo, more Portugal” while 57% of Internet users on the Portuguese site were in favor of CR7 being a replacement with the selection. The tide has turned for CR7 and he will have to be very solid to reverse the trend…