European Football – The Cristiano Ronaldo clan furious against Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi aroused admiration on Saturday evening after his registered return against Clermont. A magnificent goal whose reception from the public recalled that of Ronaldo at Juventus in 2018. This is the only common point between the two for the sister of the Portuguese star.

Rare are the players to be given a standing ovation by the opposing public after a great performance. This was the case for Lionel Messi with PSG on the Clermont pitch on Saturday evening. The Argentinian joined a club made up of Ibrahimovic in Anderlecht, Ronaldo the Brazilian at Manchester United, Ronaldinho at the Bernabeu and CR7 in Turin. For the Portuguese, we are on the same scenario as Messi with a goal scored via a bicycle which is greeted by the opposing public. Two comparable goals, well not for everyone.

The ersatz of Messi mocked by the sister of Cristiano Ronaldo

Indeed, the supporters and fans of the Portuguese player were very measured on the goal of the rival of always. Some could not help pointing out that, apart from the congratulations of the Clermont public, Messi’s return was not at all worth that of Cristiano Ronaldo on the lawn of Juventus in the quarter-finals of the 2018 Champions League. Here, Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro who posted a message on Instagram where she makes fun of the excitement caused by Messi.

Wait but Ronaldo’s family has a tank truck called Messi in their skulls it’s too much I’ve never seen that And if the one who sent him to do this it was.. 🤔😳 pic.twitter.com/swKqyUln5G — Loguito FCB 💎 (@Loguito6) August 6, 2022

“ One is a gun and the other is a bicycle. One is in the French league against Clermont and the other is in the Champions League quarter-finals against Juventus. In one the player puts his hands on the lawn, the other foot too and it would be barely possible to put a mattress between his body and the pitch, while the other has his body completely above the lawn and the space between his body and the ground is so huge that he could enter the image above, there would still be a little bit left hahaha. Don’t even compare… “, she wrote. One more proof if it were necessary that every detail, every goal counts in this CR7-Messi rivalry which does not seem to want to stop.