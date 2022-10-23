European Football – Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed, it’s violent

In the history of football, the most heated debate is surely that to elect the greatest player of all time. Styles and eras jostle to crown a single player. But for Ronaldo Nazario, a group of legends stand out.

In the collective imagination, Pelé is often presented as the greatest football player. Winner of 3 World Cups and author of more than 1,200 goals, according to him, the Brazilian set records for precocity never equaled, even several decades later. If today, the debate often opposes Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for their regularity at the highest level in European football, no one seems to have the arguments to convince all football fans. However, R9, a football legend, has an idea in mind of those who can claim the honorary title of best player in the history of this sport. During an interview for The Guardian newspaper, the double world champion listed the best players in history with some oversights that are likely to make people talk.

R9 does not place CR7 as one of the best in history





“I think there is a very, very special group where you have Maradona, Messi, Cruyff, Beckenbauer, Pelé, Van Basten and Ronaldinho. I would include myself as well. But you can’t rank them, you can’t compare generations” told the Brazilian to the British media who had asked him to elect the best player between Messi and Maradona. A nice list, but with however the absence of Zinédine Zidane, his close friend as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, yet winner of 5 Champions League, 5 Golden Ball and author of more than 800 career goals. Now considered a substitute for Manchester United, CR7 is even excluded from the list of the best footballers in history. The Portuguese still has a chance to enter this very private group by winning the next World Cup in Qatar. And to silence the “real” Ronaldo?