European government bond yields rise. Italian BTP 1.86%, the spread exceeds 160 points

General upward movement in the yields government bonds of the euro area. Countries deemed riskier, Italy and Greece first of all, they mark the most marked increases. The yield of a ten-year BTP touches 1.86%, the Greek equivalent 2.48%. For Italian stocks, the increase compared to Friday’s closing is 11 points base. Interest on French ten-year salaries rose to 0.68%, to 1.11% the Spaniards, with 1.03% the Portuguese. Small increment for i German bund which rose by 3 points to 0.23%. This causes you to widen all spreads which are nothing more than the yield differential of a ten-year German bond (taken as a reference since it is considered the closest financial product to the theoretical “zero risk”) and the equivalent bonds of other countries. Compared to the Italian BTP the spread reaches this morning 162 points, the highest level in about 2 years.

Read Also “Lagarde effect” on the spread (154), BTP yields rise to 1.73% after the ECB’s turn against inflation

The expectations, which have strengthened in recent days, of a acceleration by the European Central Bank in the process, reduction of monetary stimuli, with increases in rates already this year. In the afternoon, the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde he will speak before the Economic Affairs Committee of the European Parliament. Last week Lagarde stated that “We are not seeing any significant increase in spreads”. If rates rise, they drag yields upwards. In the case of government bonds, the amount of interest is fixed in absolute value but is expressed as a percentage in relation to the value of the bond. To pay returns in line with a security, it must therefore reduce its value, an effect that occurs when sales are consistent and are “matched” by demand but at a lower price.