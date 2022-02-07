European government bond yields rise. Italian BTP rises to 1.86%, the spread exceeds 160 points

Day of generalized upward movement in yields government bonds of the euro area. Countries deemed riskier, Italy and Greece first, they showed the most marked increases. The yield of a ten-year BTP rose in the morning up to 1.86%, the Greek equivalent to 2.48%. For Italian stocks, the increase compared to Friday’s close reached 11 points base. Yields then fell at the end of the day to stand at 1.78% and 2.45% respectively. Interest on French ten-year loans rose to 0.66%, to 1.07% the Spaniards, 1% from the Portuguese. Small increment for i German bund which rise by 2 points to 0.22%. This causes them to be widened all spreads which are nothing more than the yield differential of a ten-year German bond (taken as a reference since it is considered the closest financial product to the theoretical “zero risk”) and the equivalent bonds of other countries. Compared to the Italian BTP the spread reached this morning 162 points, the highest level in about 2 years and then reduced to 156.

The expectations, which have strengthened in recent days, of a acceleration by the European Central Bank in the process, reduction of monetary stimuli, with increases in rates already this year. The president last week Christine Lagarde had stated that “We are not seeing any significant increase in spreads.” Today, speaking before the Economic Affairs Committee of the European Parliament Lagarde he stated that “There will be no rate hike before the end of our net asset purchases.” If rates rise, they drag yields upwards. In the case of government bonds, the amount of interest is fixed in absolute value but is expressed as a percentage in relation to the value of the bond. To pay yields aligned with the new interest rate environment, a security must therefore reduce its value, an effect that occurs when sales are consistent and are “matched” by demand but at a lower price. The “squeeze” of the ECB also means the gradual withdrawal of the main buyer of securities on the market. The central bank now owns 30% of Italian bonds.