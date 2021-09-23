European Heritage Days, ArcheoBarletta proposes “Caskets and Treasures Restart”

On the occasion of European Heritage Days which will take place on 25 and 26 September 2021, ArcheoBarletta aps proposes Chests and Treasures Restart, an “on site” cultural event that involves the Real Monte di Pietà (current Prefecture) and the nearby church of S. Michele.

ArcheoBarletta aps, in line with the mission more than forty years of knowledge, dissemination and enhancement of the cultural heritage of the territory, proposes free guided tours to discover works of art and religious places little known to the public and which have been affected by recent and important restorations:

The wooden sculpture of the Angel in estofado de oro that, after years of restoration in the laboratories of the Superintendence of Bari, it has recently been brought back, thanks to the intervention of the Prefecture of the BAT Province, to its place of origin, namely the Real Monte di Pietà;

the church of S. Michele, a small religious building in the heart of the historic center of Barletta, also returned to public use after a long restoration by the Archdiocese of Trani Barletta, Bisceglie and Nazareth

The initiative will be presented on Saturday 25 September at 18.00 at the Real Monte di Pietà with the participation of an official of the Prefecture of the BAT Province and Eva Fenicia, restorer of the Superintendency of Bari, who will illustrate the restorations carried out on the wooden statue.

Guided tours will take place:

Saturday 25 September :

Real Monte di Pietà: 6.00 pm – 7.30 pm

Church of S. Michele: 6.30 pm – 8.00 pm

Sunday 26 September :

Real Monte di Pietà: 10.30 – 11.30 and 18.00 – 19.00

Church of S. Michele: 10.30 – 12.30 and 18.00 – 20.00

The event is part of the thirtieth edition of the GEP, European Heritage Days, the most important and participatory cultural event in Europe, promoted by the Council of Europe and the European Commission. The events are organized by ArcheoBarlettaa.ps in collaboration with the Prefecture of the BAT Province and the Archdiocese of Trani, Barletta, Bisceglie and Nazareth.

The initiative will take place in compliance with current anti-covid regulations. Admission is allowed with a mask and green pass.

For information: +39 348 373 9839 – https://www.facebook.com/archeo.barletta