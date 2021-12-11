European housing directive, rules – idealista / news

As part of the program to combat climate change, the European Commission is ready to introduce more stringent rules to ensure the redevelopment of buildings. It will indeed come to the prohibition of sale and lease for buildings that do not meet certain energy efficiency requirements.

One of the proposals to revise the European building directive, which will be discussed in the Commission on 14 December, provides, in fact, that new homes must achieve certain energy efficiency objectives. In particular:

public buildings must belong to energy class F by 2027 and from 2030 to class E

residential buildings, houses and apartments must belong at least to class F from January 2030 and to class E from 2033

To be excluded from this mandatory restyling will be the historic buildings and places of worship. The purpose? That of breaking down CO2 emissions.

The consequences on the EPA

The rule will have consequences on‘energy performance certificate which will be mandatory for all properties, whether they are to be sold or rented or in case of renewal of the lease.This way anyone who plans to sell or rent a property does not will be able to do so if the energy class is G, that is the lowest with which properties are classified to date.

He will have to put his hand in his wallet and pay (it is not yet known whether out of his own pocket or with state or European incentives) necessary redevelopment of buildings. Starting from 1 January 2030 the property must be at least in class F and starting from 1 January 2033 in class E.

For the moment this is a proposal under discussion and we will have to wait another week or more to see what shape it will take on.