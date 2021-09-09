European joint cardano for sport: “A new beginning”

“A starting point and not an arrival “. Talk like that Maurizio colombo, Mayor of CARDANO AL CAMPO, a city that – from 1 September – officially became a EUROPEAN SPORTS MUNICIPALITY.

Yesterday the official ceremony at the Novotel with the delivery, by the commissioner Aces Simone Pintori, of the certificate of recognition.

“I thank all my team, but also the Cardanese sports associations (about twenty in all) who – with sacrifice and dedication – have been able to keep the sporting tradition of the city alive” – commented the mayor with satisfaction.

The mayor also recalled the one million euro Coni tender in which the Municipality took part and which would make it possible to secure the track and homologate it to carry out international events. With that amount, it would also be possible to create a skatepark, expanding the city’s sports offer. “We hope to win the loan “ – concluded the mayor.