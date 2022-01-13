European map on the incidence of the infection. Piedmont for the fourth week in red – Targatocn.it

Piedmont still in the red for the fourth consecutive week in the European contagion map, treated weekly by the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control).

The high incidence level in our region has been confirmed given the continuous increase of new cases in the last period.

At the moment Italy is all red. The other week only Sardinia (currently red) survived in orange.

Just as it is in the coloring that indicates the highest level of the incidence of the infection on the population almost all of Europe.

Only the two Polish regions of Malopolskie and Opolskie resist in orange, a large part of Hungary with the regions Dél Alföld, Észak-Alföld and Èszak Magyarország and all of Romania (last week the only area in yellow with Oltenia and Multenia in green).

Everything else is a single dark red color: in addition to Italy Portugal, Spain, France, Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Croatia, Ireland, Iceland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Denmark, Belgium, Holland, Finland, Norway, Sweden , Slovakia, Czech Republic and Bulgaria,

For the ECDC, it turns ‘yellow’ when the new cases in 14 days are less than 50 per 100 thousand inhabitants with a positivity rate that is at or above 4%. Or with a rate of less than 4% but with an incidence of between 50 and 200 per 100 thousand inhabitants.

The red / orange is triggered with an incidence rate between 200 and 499 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants. While the dark red with an incidence greater than or equal to 500 per 100 thousand inhabitants.

POSITIVE COMPARED TO PADS, PIEDMONT STAYS BROWN

As regards the positivity rate, Piedmont remains brown, far exceeding the percentage of 4% of the positives on the total swabs. In Italy all regions are in this condition.

The rate is above 4% in almost all European regional areas.