European market – Incentives and fast deliveries: this is how electric and plug-in “tail” diesel

In 2021, rechargeable vehicles (battery-powered cars and plug-in hybrids) rose to 19% of the European market, getting closer and closer to diesel, standing at 21.7%. This is what emerges from an analysis conducted by Jato Dynamics on data from 28 countries (25 from the EU, United Kingdom, Norway and Switzerland). “For much of the year,” says analyst Felipe Munoz, “it was easier to buy electric than gasoline-powered cars, given the shorter delivery times and the generous incentives granted by governments.” Furthermore, Jato believes it probable that this year the cars on tap will definitively overtake those running on diesel: on the other hand, in December there has already been overtaking, with 29.3% of the share against 18% of diesel. This result is confirmed in another research by Schmidt Automotive, according to which the pure electric cars have been sold in about 176 thousand units, compared to 161 thousand of the diesels.

Well Koreans and SUVs. In any case, the European market is not in good health as total volumes have dropped to 1985 levels due to a shortage of semiconductors that has produced more damage than the 2020 lockdown measures. Nonetheless, the performances of some manufacturers such as the Toyota and above all the Hyundai-Kia group: the share rises from 6.7% in 2019 to 8.6% in 2021 thanks to the offer of electrified cars and SUVs. The high wheels segment is among the few to grow: its weight has gone from 38.2% in 2019 to 40.3% in 2020 to pass last year to the historical record of 45.5%, not far from 52. , 3% of the United States. The largest manufacturer remains the Volkswagen group, but the most popular model is the Peugeot 2008.

The models at the top. Golf is still at the top of the general classification, but with data very far from the past. The 205,408 registrations exceed those of the Peugeot 208 (196,869) and Dacia Sandero (196,792) by less than 10,000 units and are down by 27.9% on 2020 and 50% on 2019. Among the possible causes, Jato cites the internal competition from ID.3, the third best-selling BEV in 2021.

The Tesla boom. The most popular electric, on the other hand, is the Tesla Model 3, with 141,429 units: in the general classification, the sedan of Elon Musk even surpasses historical models such as the Fiat Panda and contributes to increasing the volumes of the House to an altitude of 167,969 units (+ 70.9% on 2020 and + 51% on 2021): more than other traditional manufacturers such as Jeep, Land Rover, Mazda or Mitsubishi and slightly less than the Mini.