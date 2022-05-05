European media surrender to Real Madrid’s comeback

The European press praised Real Madrid’s victory over City in the Champions League semi-final

SPAIN — The real Madrid completed another comeback in the UEFA champions league and got their pass to the final of the contest after they won 3-1 (6-5, aggregate) at Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Against all odds, the cadre led by Carlo Ancelotti He had another dream night at home and the most influential sports media in the world recognized the feat with covers that highlighted the milestone.

In the first instance, the French newspaper L’Equipe described as “Surrealiste” (surrealist) what was done by the merengue team. In their printed edition this Thursday, they highlighted the comeback in Spain, which helped them settle in the final of the competition.

Then the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sportknown for his traditional pink paper, put “Irreal Madrid” accompanied by a photo of Karim Benzema pointing forward in clear allusion to the step they took.

Real Madrid will seek its Champions League number 14. EFE

the spanish newspaper Mark He put “May God come down and explain it” after a photo of the celebration of the entire team in front of one of the stands of the white room. Similarly, they added “Madrid, in the Champions League final with another miracle at the Bernabéu.”

Similarly, the Diario AS of Spain put “Madrid is from another world” while putting a photo of the entire celebration of the team in front of the thousands of fans who gathered at the stadium.

Sports worldwhich is one of the most influential newspapers, summarized the rivals left behind by Madrid and put “PSG, ​​Chelsea, City. Groundhog Day” with a photo of the entire team embracing.

In England, The Sun put “Bernapow!” in allusion to the power that the merengue team has against any of the rivals that are presented to them. “Manchester City’s broken heart after Benzema sealed an epic 3-1 comeback to take Real Madrid to the Champions League final against Liverpool.”

The Times, one of the most prestigious British newspapers, writes: “two minutes of madness knocked out Manchester City”, while in their chronicle of the match they highlighted that Real Madrid “never stopped believing” and that their players responded in the end .

In addition, the newspaper adds that “Real Madrid has done this so many times that it cannot be considered luck.”

For its part, the Daily Telegraph wonders if this was the best tie in the history of the competition and assures that the Manchester City players will not like knowing that their name will go down in history as those who traced a tie in the final two minutes. The newspaper also reminds that Liverpool will seek revenge against Los Blancos after losing the final in 2018, the first of the Jürgen Klopp era.

In Germany, the daily BILD, one of the most important in the country, posted a photo of Casemiro with Vinicius Jr and the caption “Real-Wunder. Rodygo und Benzema schieben Pep raus” (True miracle. Rodygo and Benzema kick Pep out).

The milestone transcended plans and not only the sports newspapers recognized what Ancelotti and his pupils had done, since the newspaper El País, which is of general information and of international importance, wrote “Madrid reaches the final after another historic comeback”.