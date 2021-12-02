European misunderstandings about Covid in Africa- Corriere.it

from Goffredo Buccini

The variant

Omicron strongly re-proposes the issue of vaccines in disadvantaged countries, where only a small percentage of citizens are immunized. But this is not the only problem

L’wave of panic generated by the variant

Omicron forcefully reopens the issue of vaccines to disadvantaged countries and, in particular, to Africa, the cradle of the latest Covid mutation. And, however,



many dossiers on the African continent show it as even a massive one



(and sacrosanct) expedition

of doses would be a necessary but not sufficient condition to prevent new evolutions



viral in this part of the planet. In cruder terms, even in the hypothesis

It is highly desirable that the wealthy West decides to shake itself from its torpor, if not for humanitarian reasons at least for reasons of self-protection, vaccines alone risk becoming, in the years to come, what for decades

it was the rains of financial aid to Africa:

not a solution

effective but a totem,

on which to download hypocrisy

and rancid feelings of guilt. This time we need to get out of the misunderstanding.

The Omicron variant, the danger of which is still being studied, has already produced noticeable effects. His entry into the scene showed the extreme fragility of our communication system, weakened by two years of pandemic and therefore very exposed to hysterical reactions to the first solicitation.

Yes also re-proposed our tendency to scourge ourselves, belatedly, for the scarce number of vaccines that, as selfish third doses, we donate to Africa. Let’s be clear: the self-flagellation due here. The latest variant has emphasized a reality already told by the numbers: according to the WHO only 6% of the African population vaccinated (one tenth of the European and US average), in countries like Burundi the vaccination rate is 0.0025%. The Covax program, which was supposed to guarantee two billion doses to the 145 most needy countries, is a noble chimera for now. Africa is home to 17% of the world’s population, but has so far only had access to 3% of global vials. The consequence of this imbalance is explained by virologists and immunologists everywhere: if we do not eradicate the virus even from poor countries, it will vary and vary again, reappearing each time at our golden door under mutated and perhaps more deadly disguises. The target to stop it placed by scientists at four billion and 800 million immunized in the world. The co-director of Covax warned, even before Omicron, that without suppressing the virus globally they will not really resume trade and travel: in this late autumn of new lockdowns, a good prophet appears.

However, Africa presents us with a sad paradox: if Europe and North America sent her two and a half billion doses tonight (double vaccination for one billion and 300 million Africans) it would be plausible that some of them would end up in a landfill. Because vaccines are only the brightest side of the problem. The other is the absence of tools, knowledge, transport, suitable personnel, in short, all the apparatus to activate which, even in a rich and advanced country such as Italy, it was necessary to deploy a logistics expert such as General Figliuolo. A point captured by Roberto Speranza at the G7 of the ministers of health: It is not enough to donate doses, we must concretely support those who do not have structured and capillary health services like ours. We need to be sure that the donated vaccines are actually administered and to do so in the most fragile countries, the coordinating role of the UN and the WHO will be needed.

South Africa, which with its 35% immunizations represents almost a continental excellence, has had to delay deliveries to pharmaceutical companies due to excess stocks (millions of stored doses that are difficult to use). In June, the BBC reported how many countries (from Malawi to Congo, from Ghana to Madagascar) have destroyed tens of thousands of unused doses (due to the combination of vials with too short an expiry date and difficulties in their distribution). But the most devastating variable in Africa is the absence of statehood and, where the state exists, its low credibility among the citizens. The Ibrahim Forum report already rattled off a long list of blows inflicted on the continent’s democratic processes in the name of the fight against the pandemic, from the suppression of the opposition to electoral fraud due to the absence of controls by international missions. And in his dossier two years ago, therefore before Covid, he traced the contours of a lost generation, that of the under 25s, fleeing from corrupt governments and tyrannies. In Africa, Covid’s true ally is mistrust of institutions or their simulacra, the same that originates from decades of economic aid that ended up in the pockets of corrupt despots and dignitaries. The famous Marshall plan for Africa, which some European politicians cyclically hope for (or, at least, hoped for before Covid that a Marshall plan made it necessary for us instead) we have already paid several times, according to a good volume by the ambassador Giuseppe Mistretta (Le vie dell’Africa): in fifty years, at least 1,500 billion dollars have rained down on the continent. But certain aid without criteria devastates Africa, explained the economist Dambisa Moyo: let’s try to draw a lesson from it today.

What to do then? Suspend the effectiveness of patents as Biden hopes? There is a risk of punishing private research and in any case know-how is needed, experts hold back. The WTO has also just canceled the session to discuss it, postponing it sine die proprio causa Omicron: there are fears that have a mocking implication. In the acclaimed vagueness of international organizations (on which Speranza appears a little too optimistic), the answer may perhaps come from European missions strengthened by the African Union, which accompany vaccines with doctors, nurses, aid workers, soldiers in the most remote districts, to convince, assist, immunize. An arduous and visionary undertaking, that some twentieth-century mummy perhaps boller of sanitary colonialism. But which, in a globalized boat where we all save ourselves or sink together, is called common sense in solidarity.