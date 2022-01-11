European mobile operators against Apple: iCloud Private Relay is not liked. Things?

Apple cares about users and we know how in recent years he has faced the problem of privacy of the latter trying to improve its operating system, both mobile and for mac, introducing many new features that allow the user to decide which data to send to Apple or to third parties while browsing or even using the smartphone or Mac. own the new version of iOS 15 currently in Beta for developers and insiders, introduces the so-called Relay Private iCloud that is a feature that allows users to protect themselves when they browse the web via Safari. Basically the so-called iCloud private relay allows the user to hide from everyone, including Apple, the websites they are browsing.

Mobile operators say NO to Apple’s Relay Private iCloud

An important novelty that is definitely useful for the privacy of the end user. An epochal change that seems not to please the operators at all, especially those in Europe such as Vodafone, Telefonica and T-Mobile, which even signed an open letter last August expressing their opposition to the launch of this feature.

According to the operators it seems that the problem concerns the impossibility of access by mobile operators a ” vital network data and metadata with significant consequences ready to undermine European digital sovereignty “. And not only because according to European mobile operators, Relay Private iCloud could also have repercussions on the operator’s ability to efficiently manage telecommunications networks. It’s still “private relay will prevent others from innovating and competing in digital markets”.

What comes from the message of the operators is not so much the fact that with the Relay Private iCloud it is possible to put a stop to the access by other parts of users’ information since it is already possible for the latter to do so using a simple VPN. But maybe the fact that it will be easily accessible with a simple switch in the iPhone menu and that even Apple seems determined to put it already active by default with the release of iOS 15.2, perhaps proceeding with an a posteriori process capable of doing more damage than good for the user himself.

And know that Relay Private iCloud will only be available in some countries, including Italy. But it will not apply to China, Belarus, Colombia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Uganda and the Philippines.