European Parliament will make it mandatory to identify transactions with self-custody portfolios

Key facts: The objective is to apply the travel rule and prevent money laundering in the European Union.

If the proposal is approved, current regulations for bank accounts will apply to cryptocurrencies.

The activity of the European Parliament in seeking to regulate cryptocurrencies seems not to stop in recent weeks. The body is about to put to a vote a proposal that will require the identification of all transactions with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the eurozone.

According to data posted on Twitter by Patrick Hansen of blockchain firm Unstoppable DeFi, Parliament’s Economic Affairs Committee will vote this March 31 on a package of measures which has been under evaluation since July of last year.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, the parliamentarians’ plan with this legislation is revise and reformulate some of the regulations in force in order to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT), extending its application to the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The goal is that transactions with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies do not only be traceable, but also identifiableobtaining and verifying all user data.

Thus, all digital asset providers are expected to apply the so-called “travel rule”, a standard proposed by the FATF (Financial Action Task Force).

Among the current laws that would be reformulated to achieve this goal, is the one related to the limit amounts of bank transactions that can remain anonymous in the European Union. At the moment the minimum amount is set at up to 1,000 euros ($1,099).

“The national governments of the bloc have already said that they want to remove that lower limit and extend the rules to crypto assets,” the members of Parliament note.

Currently, only certain categories of crypto asset service providers are included in the scope of the EU AML/CFT rules. The proposed reform will extend these rules to the entire cryptocurrency sector, forcing all service providers to conduct due diligence on their customers. European Comission

The reduction of the minimum amount and the inclusion of the entire cryptocurrency sector is done on the basis that large transactions could be divided into smaller onesa practice known as “smurfing.”

Likewise, the measures will include the prohibition of exchanges from making or assisting in any transfer that is classified as high risk for money laundering or the funds are suspected of being derived from crime.

The goal, according to the European Commission, is to make it more difficult to carry out operations between the European Union and countries considered as tax havens.

Self-custody wallet providers will report user data, but how?

According to what the publication indicates, the majority of European legislators seem to agree on approving this package of laws and require user identity data in cryptocurrency payments. This, regardless of the amount of the transaction and the type of platform used.

This not only wants to track cryptocurrency transfers on exchanges, but also those made on decentralized platforms and those that are sent or received from self-custody portfolios.

1/ I hate to ring the alarm bell again, but the EU Parliament leaves us no choice 🚨🚨 This time it concerns a crackdown on unhosted wallets in the upcoming crypto AML regulation (TFR). The ECON committee vote is on Thursday and the draft includes some absolute red flags 👇 — Patrick Hansen (@paddi_hansen) March 26, 2022

This is a decision that would pose major problems for the practical application of the law, taking into account the technical difficulties that exist to identify and verify non-custodial portfolio transactions.

In this regard, Hansen says that it can be difficult, if not impossible, for cryptocurrency service providers to verify a “non-hosted” counterparty.

“Thus, in order to continue to comply with the regulations and safeguard their place in the EU market, these companies would be forced to cut off transactions with this type of portfolio,” Hansen fears.