European Qualifiers: France and Belgium also qualified | European Qualifiers

Belgium and France win their respective matches on Saturday and secure tickets to the FIFA World Cup finals, while the Netherlands squander a golden opportunity in Montenegro.

With Denmark and Germany already qualified, four out of 10 places are already confirmed, while the last six will be assigned to the final matchday. The 10 runners-up in the groups and the two highest-ranked teams of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League that did not finish in the top two will participate in the play-offs.

UEFA.com summarizes all matches from matchday nine.

Qualifier? Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany



All matches on Saturday

Group D: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Finland, France 8-0 Kazakhstan

Group G: Norway 0-0 Latvia, Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar, Montenegro 2-2 Netherlands

Group E: Belgium 3-1 Estonia, Wales 5-1 Belarus

France ahead with a triple Mbappé





Mbappé scored three goalsAFP via Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé’s first hat-trick in the national team (6 ‘, 12’ and 32 ‘) knocks out Kazakhstan and seals France’s mathematical qualification for the World Cup. Karim Benzema scored twice in the second half, while Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann (penalty) brought the score 7-0.

Not happy, Mbappé also signs his fourth personal goal in the final. No other player had scored so much in a single game for Bleus since Just Fontaine, who had scored four against West Germany in the 1958 World Cup third-place final.

Belgium yes, Holland no





Memphis Depay after the first of his two goals in PodgoricaANP Sport via Getty Images

Christian Benteke, Yannick Carrasco and Thorgan Hazard scored in a 3-1 win against Estonia and sealed Belgium’s qualification as first-placed Group E, while the Netherlands miss a chance to qualify with one game to spare. Thanks to Norway’s 0-0 against Latvia, the Dutch can arrive mathematically first by winning in Montenegro and actually go 2-0 with a brace from Depay (penalty and heel strike). Louis van Gaal’s side, however, lost in the last 10 minutes and were joined by goals from Ilija Vukotić and Nikola Vujnović, postponing everything to the final matchday against Norway.

The best of the other games





Gareth Bale at 100th attendanceGetty Images

The two draws in Group G make Turkey’s 6-0 win against Gibraltar even better. After Halil Dervişoğlu’s brace, the team coached by Stefan Kuntz tries to take advantage of the inferiority of the guests, in 10 men from 23 ‘. The Turks are currently second in the group and, with a final matchday win against Montenegro, they can still go to the finals.

Gareth Bale celebrates his 100th appearance in Wales with an easy win against Belarus. The 32-year-old striker fails to score but needs an assist for his team’s second goal, which won 5-1. Wales are confident of a place in the play-offs as runners-up in Group E or thanks to the UEFA Nations League rankings.

All results from Friday

Group C: Italy 1-1 Switzerland, Northern Ireland 1-0 Lithuania

Group F: Austria 4-2 Israel, Denmark 3-1 Faroe Islands, Moldova 0-2 Scotland

Group I.: Andorra 1-4 Poland, England 5-0 Albania, Hungary 4-0 San Marino





Highlights: England 5-0 Albania

England alone in command

A “perfect hat trick” from Harry Kane allows England to secure a spot in the top two. The Three Lions captain scores with a header, left and right after Harry Maguire’s first goal, while Jordan Henderson’s goal from Kane’s assist closes the game. A minute after scoring the English lead, Myrto Uzuni wasted the visitors’ best chance by finishing low on Jordan Pickford after taking advantage of a weak back pass from Kyle Walker. Albania definitively loses the hopes of qualification also thanks to the victory of Poland.

Group C hanging by a thread





Highlights: Italy 1-1 Switzerland

Italy and Switzerland also draw in Rome: only on Monday will it be known who will win the first place in Group C. The guests deservedly take the lead with a ferocious conclusion from Silvan Widmer, but a header from Giovanni Di Lorenzo brings the result in a draw before the break. With 1 ‘from the end, Italy gets a potentially decisive penalty, but Jorginho sends high. The teams remain tied on points and are separated by just two goals in favor of Italy in the goal difference.

The qualification hypotheses



The best of the other games





That Adams and Andy Robertson celebrate the Scottish victory

Scotland beat Moldova thanks to goals from Nathan Patterson and Che Adams, sealing a place in the top two and reaching the qualifying play-offs for an international tournament for the first time since the UEFA EURO 2004 qualifying round.

Still in Group F, Denmark (already qualified) continue with full points with a win against the Faroe Islands, but concede their first goal in qualifying (GF30 GS1).

All results for Thursday

Group A: Azerbaijan 1-3 Luxembourg, Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal

Group B: Georgia 2-0 Sweden, Greece 0-1 Spain

Group H: Russia 6-0 Cyprus, Malta 1-7 Croatia, Slovakia 2-2 Slovenia

Group J: Armenia 0-5 North Macedonia, Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein, Romania 0-0 Iceland

Fundamental victory for Spain in Greece

Roja only need to avoid Sunday’s home defeat to Sweden to secure first place in Group B after stopping Greece’s dreams of glory, which are now mathematically out of the top two. The Spaniards won narrowly thanks to a goal from a penalty by Pablo Sarabia – Spain’s first goal from the spot in a World Cup qualifier since October 2009 – while Greece are now third regardless of the result they will achieve at home against Kosovo in the same evening.

A Russia in great shape remains at the top

Russia will qualify for the finals if they manage not to lose to Croatia on Sunday after their overwhelming victory against Cyprus. In the first half Russia scored only one goal with Aleksandr Erokhin but in the second half the hosts scored three goals in seven minutes with Fedor Smolov, Andrey Mostovoy and Aleksey Sutormin. Round the score Anton Zabolotny and again Erokhin on the final.

THEl better than other games

40-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimović returned to Sweden’s 11th starter but failed to drag his side down as they lost 2-0 to Georgia with two goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. By winning at Greece in the evening, Spain overtook Jan Andersson’s side at the top of the table.

Portugal overtook Serbia at the top of Group A despite equaling goals against the Republic of Ireland. First place will be decided on Sunday when the two teams face off in Lisbon.

North Macedonia increased their chances of qualifying for the World Cup thanks to a 5-0 win in Armenia. Enis Bardi scored a hat-trick and with tonight’s three points, the Macedonians jumped to second place by virtue of Romania’s draw in Iceland.

Very large victories for Croatia and the already qualified Germany against Malta and Liechtenstein in ten men. Lovro Majer scored two of the Vatreni’s seven goals at Ta ‘Qali, while Leroy Sané and Thomas Müller each scored twice in Germany’s 9-0 win in Wolfsburg.

