European regulator reviews Spanish vaccine against COVID-19

MADRID (AP) — The European medicines regulator said Tuesday that it has launched an accelerated review process for a new experimental booster vaccine against COVID-19 made by the Spanish company Hipra.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement that its assessment is based on preliminary data from laboratory studies and investigations in adults that compared Hipra’s booster vaccine with that of Pfizer-BioNTech. He noted that early results indicate that Hipra’s immune response “may be effective” against COVID-19, including the highly infectious omicron variant.

Hipra is a protein vaccine made with similar technology to Novavax, licensed by the EMA and other agencies in December. It contains two versions of the coronavirus viral spike made in a laboratory. Its purpose is to provoke an immune reaction in the vaccinated person.

Hipra is meant to work as a booster for people inoculated with a messenger RNA vaccine or a vector-type vaccine like those from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Scientists believe that the use of different types of vaccines can enhance the body’s immune response, and several countries have adopted a strategy of “mixing and matching” vaccines.

Hipra has reportedly sold millions of doses to Vietnam and estimates that it could manufacture 600 million doses this year.