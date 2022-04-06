European regulators investigate Microsoft for cloud monopoly

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

After its rise as one of the most powerful and important companies in the world, Microsoft has been in the sights of the commercial and regulatory authorities of different nations, since some of its practices have been considered monopolistic. It seems that this idea is here to stay because while in the United States the purchase of Activision-Blizzard is defined under a thorough review process, the same thing could happen in Europe but because of cloud technology.

Europe has Microsoft in its sights for possible monopoly of the cloud

A report of Reuters revealed that the regulatory authorities of the European Union have initiated a review process related to cloud technology and the leading role that Microsoft has in the sector. According to the information, it all started with a series of complaints from competitors such as OVHcloud in France and NextCloud in Germany, specialized in providing services from the cloud, which are supported by the infrastructure that Microsoft has in Azure. The result of these complaints was a questionnaire sent by the authorities of the European Union so that the companies express themselves in this regard and act accordingly in the event that the existence of a monopolistic practice is considered.

Authorities want to know if companies in the sector can compete or if Microsoft limits them

In this sense, the European Commission document states: “the Commission has information that Microsoft may be using its potentially dominant position in certain software markets to exclude competition with respect to certain cloud computing services.”

Likewise, the questionnaire sent to the provider companies seeks to know whether or not they agree with the license terms, user agreements in their particularity as companies in the sector and the fees they pay for the use of the cloud infrastructure. In addition to this, there is interest in knowing if these companies can operate in terms of software on their own or necessarily require Microsoft tools.

The investigations into the recent operations of Microsoft continue to give something to talk about. Recently, US Senators asked the FTC to take a hard look at the Activision-Blizzard purchase and oppose it if it was found to be harmful to workers.

