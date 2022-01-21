European renewables, which country has failed the 2020 target?

Overall, the efforts made by the Twenty-seven have hit the mark. At the community level, the bloc outperformed, setting well beyond the hoped-for objectives.

European renewables and national performances by 20202

(Rinnovabili.it) – In the last decade the European renewables they gave better results than expected. However, national performances were not the same. On the way to the 2020 goal, some countries have run, others have walked and still others have taken (legal) shortcuts. And one in particular simply failed. This was revealed by the new data published this morning by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Commission.

Becoming the first climate continent by 2050 is the goal behind the European Green Deal, the ambitious package of measures that should lead the European Union into the ecological transition. But before the green pact and its operational tools (the climate law And Fit for 55 package) and before his putative father, the “Clean energy package for all Europeans “ of 2016, the Block was measured on other objectives. Let’s talk about the so-called Climate-energy package 20-20-20, launched in June 2009. A set of directives and regulations that, for the first time in the Old Continent, set national targets in the fight against climate change. One for the reduction of CO2 emissions, one for the share of renewables in consumption, one for energy efficiency.

Overall, the efforts made by the Twenty-seven have hit the mark. At the community level, the bloc outperformed, setting well beyond the hoped-for objectives. But looking closely, not all Member States have poured the same commitment into the company. This is demonstrated by the 2020 targat on European renewables. By the end of the decade, European renewables had reached a share of 22% in the EU mix. Two percentage points more than the EU target as required by Directive 2009/28 / EC. “This is an important achievement and an important milestone on the EU’s path towards climate neutrality by 2050“, Explains Eurostat.

On the other hand, analyzing the national targets, it turns out that only 26 out of 27 Member States have achieved (or exceeded) them. Some countries have had to resort to statistical transfers to reach your destination. Others have gone well beyond the 2020 target such as Sweden, Croatia (both +11 percentage points more) e Bulgaria (+7 percentage points). Me too’Italy did its best, exceeding its target by 3.4 points. Who hasn’t made it? There France which ended the decade with a gap of 3.9 percentage points.

In this context, Eurostat also reveals another data. With more than half of the gross final consumption of energy from renewable sources, Sweden (60%) was the country with the highest green share in the EU in 2020, ahead of Finland (44%) and Latvia (42%).